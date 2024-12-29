‘Monday, I’m overrated, Tuesday, on my d’: Beyoncé’s mom crushes ‘clown’ haters in brutal Insta rant following record-breaking NFL performance

Love her or hate her, Beyoncé is one of the greatest popstars in recent history, smashing records with her music and building a loyal fanbase that’s stuck with her throughout her career. When it comes to musical success, it wouldn’t be stretching to print out a picture of Beyoncé and have that replace the dictionary definition — she’s that good.

Success often draws haters, and even someone like Beyoncé attracts trolls. On Christmas Day, Beyoncé performed at the NFL halftime show in what’s been called the “Beyoncé Bowl,” drawing in millions of viewers as reported in The Guardian. Viewership peaked during Beyonceé’s performance, with a high of 27 million viewers during the halftime performance. This record-breaking performace was a clear hit with millions of fans, and vindicates the Netflix decision to take on the NFL contract.

Unfortunately, haters gonna hate, and Beyoncé received comments from social media trolls attacking the performance. When one Beyoncé fan posted to Instagram about her feelings on Queen Bey’s Internet trolls it got the attention of Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, who reposted the original post with her own thoughts attached. The original post praises Beyoncé for her “flawless” performance and her response to haters, citing it as a great example of how to behave when life gives you sad losers:

Tina Knowles is absolutely not a shrinking violet and isn’t afraid to share her opinions — she recently offered up some words about son-in-law Jay-Z’s relationship to disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs — and she laid into her daughter’s “ridiculous” haters with extreme prejudice. Praising her daughter’s “warrior spirit,” Tina is just as mystified as the rest of us that Beyoncé’s haters would spend so much time and energy on something they hate.

Beyoncé has more than 700 industry awards, with over 1000 nominations — Grammys, Brit awards, awards from Billboard. She’s simply iconic, a music industry stalwart whose success speaks for itself. When she decided to put out a country album, many were perplexed, but it slapped hard and she laughed her way to the bank. So it’s not like she needs her mom — or anyone else — out there defending her honor on Instagram.

But Tina has a point. Taking aim at the anti-fans who spent their Christmas Day watching something they hated for the express purpose of trash-talking Beyoncé later on, she calls their comments “dumb ridiculous stuff,” and it’s hard to disagree. Legions of fans took to the Instagram post in a show of support for both Beyoncé and her mom, echoing both the sentiment of Tina and the original post, with many adding their own perspective.

One fan posted the perfect Beyoncé lyrics for the situation, from her song Heated: “Monday I’m overrated, Tuesday on my di**” in reference to how some fans are fickle, hating one day and lavishing praise the next. Another user referenced the record-breaking viewing figures achieved by the Beyoncé Bowl performance, which should put an end to all doubt about the choice of performance: “I’ll say this Ms Tina! NUMBERS DONT LIE! SO NOW WHAT?”

Although Beyoncé doesn’t need her mom’s help or support against the trolls, a mom’s love and support for her child is a sweet thing to see, and in this instance, she’s absolutely right. Haters gonna hate, but B’s gonna keep on killing it.

