So, Beyoncé’s mom might’ve just had a VERY interesting reaction to Jay-Z’s plight

Hell hath no fury like a mother-in-law scorned, which Tina Knowles might’ve just proven with her sneaky social media activity in the wake of the allegations levelled against Jay-Z.

Recommended Videos

Tina, the mother of Beyoncé and in-law of Jay-Z, recently caught the internet’s attention after she was spotted hitting the like button on an Instagram news story pertaining to the rapper. For context, on Monday, Jay-Z was named in a civil lawsuit alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs which alleged that both he and the disgraced music mogul raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

i wanna be this messy pic.twitter.com/YojhIHGNlf — ✦ (@janetsxbaby) December 9, 2024

The accuser, who remains anonymous, claimed the assault happened at an after party for the MTV Video Music Awards. Now, Knowles has been caught as one of the users who liked an Instagram news post about the lawsuit shared by ABC 7 Chicago. The famous mother’s username appeared under the publication’s post, a maneuver which was quickly spotted by fans and shared widely on social media. “I wanna be this messy,” one X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of Knowles’ like, with another adding that they had “to double-check this.”

I had to double check this… and DAMN!!! pic.twitter.com/C5BMeBTmZi — 𝓛𝓾𝓵𝓾 (@_DNVRGRL) December 9, 2024

While social media users were quick to revel in Knowles’ seeming slight against her son-in-law, their celebrations were a touch preemptive. Us Weekly reports that Knowles quickly retracted her like, and the mother herself later shared a statement claiming that her Instagram account had been hacked, likely explaining her shady social media activity. “I was Hacked!” Knowles wrote in a Notes app message shared to her Instagram. “As you all know, I do not play about my family.” Knowles concluded the message by telling followers to “know that is not me” if they come across “something uncharacteristic of me.”

She urged people in the accompanying caption to “please stop playing with me.” While she might have withdrawn the shade seemingly thrown Jay-Z’s way, it wouldn’t be the first time a relative of Beyoncé has come for the rapper, who married the “Single Ladies” singer in 2008. We’d be remiss not to mention the elevator tussle watched ‘round the world, when Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, was caught getting into an altercation with Jay-Z on surveillance footage from the 2014 Met Gala after-party. Flash forward a decade, and a like on Instagram is an equally cutting act of violence.

Just wanted an excuse to post this 😭 pic.twitter.com/xcronk6e13 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 9, 2024

In any case, Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations against him and filed to have the lawsuit dismissed. In a lengthy social media statement, the rapper described the accusations as “heinous” and lamented having to “sit our children down” to discuss the media frenzy. Jay-Z also took aim at Tony Buzbee, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, saying he had initiated a “blackmail attempt” and vowing to “expose” him as a “fraud” in a “very public fashion.” Jay-Z is so far the only celebrity to be named in connection to Combs’ extensive list of criminal charges.

Beyoncé has yet to publicly address the allegations herself, but — amid the controversy — renewed attention has been cast on her age at the time she met Jay-Z. The rapper was reportedly introduced to Beyoncé in 2000, when he was 30 years old and she was just 18. The allegations against Jay-Z have led some fans to urge Beyoncé to divorce him on social media. The pair share three children, Blue Ivy, 12 and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy