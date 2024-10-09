‘He doesn’t even apologize to members of The Royal Family’: Piers Morgan finally meets his match as Jay-Z and Beyoncé unleash their lawyers at him

Piers Morgan has a hard-won reputation for being slimy and crooked, but he seems he loves his pockets more than he loves dismantling celebrities. After recently attempting to aid in the slander of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the mouthy host got a little more than he bargained for.

For all the negative attention he’s accrued over the years, Piers Morgan has spent the bulk of his days largely unprovoked. Under the guise of “bold opinions” and “fearless debates,” the infamous, sharp-mouthed broadcaster has had much to say about multiple famous names. However, it looks like Morgan doesn’t play with his own money, as he recently issued a public apology to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Piers picked the wrong ones

Piers Morgan issues a public apology after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyers reached out over allegations made by Jaguar Wright on his show. https://t.co/87OtndsdoW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024

On his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host apologized to the Carters for the comments made by Jaguar Wright when she sat down for an interview with him. While on air, Wright referred to Jay-Z as a monster, insisting that he and his wife were linked to the ongoing multiple scandals involving Diddy. Morgan claimed that Wright’s allegations were “unexpected,” which is quite laughable considering it was her public rants on social media that led to her being invited on the show in the first place. In an attempt to save face, he shared that a legal notice has been sent to him and the show, via Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyers.

As I said in the moment, [Beyoncé and Jay-Z] were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored, but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Piers Morgan’s antics are no new topic though, as he often thrives on controversy and even rage-bait to garner clicks and views. Wright’s claims that Beyoncé and Jay-Z imprison people “against their will” didn’t sit well with the private couple.

Silencing a public bully

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s lawyers shook Piers Morgan and the network to the core. He apologized on the air. 😭 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 (@MJFINESSELOVER) October 8, 2024

When he’s not verbally accosting Meaghan Markle, he’s body-shaming Rachel Zegler, or giving platforms to women like Fiona Harvey. Occasionally, even the Royals have become the butt of Morgan’s many slanderous claims, which he often delivers with a coy smile. However, the power of a lawsuit can turn even the cheekiest smiles upside down. Piers Morgan delivered his apology to the Carters with a somber tone that’s rarely seen from him.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have opted out of the public eye for years now, and rarely give interviews. The Diddy scandal however, has led to many social media users alleging that the Carters are somehow involved in the ordeal. It is important to note that every comment, including those of Jaguar Wright, has been unfounded, especially since neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z are included in the 14-page indictment of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

