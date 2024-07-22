Piers Morgan only needed 2 words to prove that he has zero clue what positive American leadership looks like

Unable to not offer his (unrequested) two cents, Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts on Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, showcasing a complete misunderstanding of what true leadership actually entails.

Taking to social media on July 21, the media personality reshared Biden’s statement announcing his decision to reject the nomination for president, accompanying the post with the caption, “Biden quits.” Granted, we shouldn’t be placing too much importance on comments made by someone who has platformed multiple problematic figures, launched a hate campaign against Meghan Markle, and aligns with the anti-trans rhetoric of J.K. Rowling, but his tweet displays a lack of understanding that’s too glaring to ignore.

For starters, the idea that Biden “quit” is misleading, as his withdrawal statement clearly outlines that the decision was made in the best interest of both the Democratic Party and the United States more broadly. Morgan only needed to skim Biden’s letter to understand that the President’s stepping down is, in fact, a brave display of leadership and an example of someone putting the needs of the country ahead of his own desire for a two-term presidency.

To claim that Biden simply “quit” or “gave up” negates the fact that he showcased true leadership and patriotism in listening to both his own fellow congressional Democrats and the sentiment of the country writ large. It’s all too easy for commentators like Morgan to dismiss Biden as a quitter, but that rudimentary assessment does not take into account Biden’s initiative in knowing when to step aside and pave the way for the next-in-line, offering a better route for defeating Trump and avoiding the dystopian Project 2025.

🤣🤣🤣You literally just led the plot to end his career. https://t.co/V7cUuhgmBw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 21, 2024

Of course, we shouldn’t expect someone like Morgan to backtrack on his views, but he even went on to double-down on his sentiment in another tweet. Resharing Nancy Pelosi’s message of congratulations to the outgoing Biden — one of multiple thanks sent Biden’s way following the announcement — Morgan wrote that the former House Speaker: “literally just led the plot to end his career.”

The idea of a “plot” has the whiff of a conspiracy theory, and while it’s true that Pelosi never explicitly endorsed Biden, it’s yet more evidence that the current President is listening and responding to the needs of his party. Regardless of the thoughts of people like Morgan (who asked him, anyway?), Biden’s withdrawal makes one thing clear: we should rally behind Kamala Harris and heed his advice to “come together and beat Trump.”

Oh, and we should also listen to Adam Hills when he described Morgan as the “least popular human being on planet Earth.”



