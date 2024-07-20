‘I thought I was untouchable’: Armie Hammer explains how a single Instagram post unraveled his entire life

Armie Hammer, once poised for Hollywood stardom, found himself at the center of a storm that swept away his career, reputation, and personal life.

Warning: The following article makes reference to sexual violence.

In a revealing interview with Piers Morgan, he opened up about the Instagram post that sent his life into a tailspin. Hammer, known for his roles in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, was riding high on success when allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in January 2021. “I thought I was untouchable,” Hammer confessed, reflecting on his mindset before the scandal broke.

“I thought that you know, this is the biggest year I’ve had. I’m now good. I’m going to be okay. And boy, was I wrong.”

The controversy began when an anonymous Instagram account leaked alleged messages from Hammer, containing graphic content about cannibalism and violent sexual fantasies. The account called “House of Effie” began sharing screenshots of alleged messages between Army Hammer and various women. These messages, supposedly sent by Hammer, contained references to cannibalism, rape fantasies, and BDSM practices.

How did an anonymous Instagram account get Armie Hammer booted out of Hollywood?

One particularly shocking message read, “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.” The account also shared voice messages allegedly from Hammer, further corroborating the claims. These posts quickly went viral, sparking intense media scrutiny and public outcry. The controversy escalated when several women came forward with their own stories of alleged encounters with Hammer, describing manipulative behavior and sexual coercion.

This Instagram leak became the catalyst for Hammer’s rapid fall from grace in Hollywood, leading to his departure from multiple film projects and eventual career hiatus. He maintains these horrifying encounters were part of consensual role-play, explaining, “Different people have different sexual fantasies.” However, the court of public opinion (i.e. X) had already given its verdict.

Hammer was dropped by his talent agency and saw his personal life crumble. “I couldn’t get jobs outside of Hollywood,” he revealed, detailing failed attempts to become a timeshare salesman, drama teacher, or real estate agent in the Cayman Islands. As the allegations mounted, Hammer’s world continued to shrink. During that time, he was also in the midst of a police investigation, though no charges were ultimately filed. The actor had hit rock bottom.

Throughout the interview, Hammer acknowledged his past mistakes, including infidelity and substance abuse. That being said, he’s been sober for three and a half years, crediting a 12-step program for giving him “a new life.” Despite the turmoil, Hammer expressed hope for some sort of redemption. While he’s been meandering in the Caribbean, he’s co-written an autobiographical script and dreams of a Hollywood comeback.

“If they were smart, they could get guys like two-time Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey for probably pretty cheap right now for a good project.”

As Hammer works to rebuild his life, he’s found an unlikely source of comfort in his reduced circumstances. “It’s very liberating,” he said of his current financial situation, a far cry from his former lifestyle as a descendant of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Whether Hollywood and the public are ready to give Hammer a second chance remains to be seen. For now, he’s focused on being a present father to his two children and finding a way forward in a world that looks very different from the one he once dominated.

As the dust settles on this scandal, Hammer’s journey from Hollywood heights to personal lows highlights the volatile nature of fame in the digital age. His story continues to unfold, serving as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in Hollywood.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

