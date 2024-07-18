What was Armie Hammer’s last movie before Hollywood kicked him out?

To say you don’t expect a famous actor to be revealed as a cannibal is a massive understatement. But that’s what happened when allegations of sexual abuse came out against Armie Hammer and we learned more about him than we would have liked to. While it seems that Hollywood is totally done with him, we might not recall the last movie he was in.

We can’t say that Armie Hammer stood out as being particularly talented before we found out about his disgusting behavior. But he did star in high-profile movies like The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name. Although he’s seemingly no longer welcome in the movie industry, what was his final movie credit before scandal erupted?

What was Armie Hammer’s final movie before his terrible scandal?

Photo via Sony Pictures

Armie Hammer’s last movie was Death On The Nile, which also stars Gal Gadot and was released in 2022. He played one of the main characters, Simon Doyle. Even if we hadn’t learned about the actor’s true nature (which we still shudder to think about) when we watched this movie, we still might have said his performance was lacking.

In the last few years of his career, Hammer starred in the opioid drama Crisis in 2021, and the 2020 adaptation of the famous, dark, twisty, and romantic Daphne du Maurier novel Rebecca. But since he last starred in an Agatha Christie movie, it got a lot of attention. Death On The Nile might not be anyone’s absolute favorite film, but it did get a 61% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which we might have expected to be a lot lower.

Hammer was cast in Death On The Nile in 2018, according to Variety, which was several years before the January 2021 accusations. He seemed to complain about the shooting location and said in an interview with Total Film, “I’m still quite sore about being sold a false bill of goods that we were going to shoot this actually in Egypt.”

People thought Death On The Nile wouldn’t have been released, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, there were so many other people involved with making the movie that it would have been unfair not to put it in theaters. And it turns out that the whole movie was basically a disaster behind the scenes. A source told The New York Post “everything which can go wrong has gone wrong” thanks to Russell Brand and Letitia Wright’s anti-vax comments and Hammer’s scandal.

Photo via Warner Bros.

While we’re all still incredibly horrified by what we learned about Armie Hammer, he told Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast that while he’s not making money these days, he’s apparently doing well. According to Deadline, Hammer said “it’s taught me is that I don’t need that because I’ve never been happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.” (Okay?)

We seriously doubt that Armie Hammer will be cast in a movie again, and it sounds like he’s been in the Cayman Islands for the past few years. Variety reported that he had a hotel job in 2022, and said in his interview with Maher that he had trouble getting “work permits” from the area. We can’t help but not feel too bad for him…

