Baby Reindeer’: All the celebrities real-life Martha Fiona Harvey has harassed



If you thought Richard Gadd was the only victim of Fiona “Martha” Harvey, think again! Following the success of Netflix’s drama miniseries, Baby Reindeer, fans went into full detective mode and uncovered some interesting stories. Despite Gadd’s continued requests to fans not to search for the woman who inspired the events of the show, the real-life “Martha” was found. However, the internet sleuths didn’t stop there, and thus, the Baby Reindeer controversy was born.

After being unmasked, Fiona Harvey had a sit-down with Piers Morgan in an attempt to take matters into her own hands. On Morgan’s show Uncensored, she claimed that the events in Baby Reindeer were all fiction. However, since the public revelation of her identity, a few other prominent individuals have come out with claims that they were similarly harassed by Harvey.

Richard Gadd

The case that kickstarted it all was Richard Gadd’s narration of his experience with Fiona Harvey. Though he never publicly named her, and professedly did his best to keep her identity hidden, Gadd has been telling the story of his experience for quite some time now. In 2019, he debuted a one-man show that would eventually become the blueprint for Baby Reindeer. Gadd alleges that he was stalked, harassed, and sexually assaulted by an older woman whom he dubbed “Martha,” from 2015 to 2017. Baby Reindeer dives deep into the extent that this stalking reached. “Martha” allegedly harassed and assaulted his family members and girlfriend at the time. Harvey has denied all of Gadd’s claims, and has stated that she plans on suing both him and Netflix for claiming that Baby Reindeer was based on a true story.

Sir Keir Starmer

In the wake of the discovery of Fiona Harvey’s identity, U.K. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has also come out to reveal that he was similarly harassed by her. He claims to have received over 200 emails from her that ranged from tame, to chilling. As reported by The Sun, Harvey sent Starmer 276 emails between January and August 2020. In these emails, she attacked him, his politics, and his family.

In one particular email, she claimed that she would bombard him with complaints, telling him “Your life won’t be worth living,” to hammer in her point. For those who’ve seen Baby Reindeer, you’ll notice several similarities between the emails to Starmer, and those to Gadd’s character Donny.

Janey Godley

Following the Piers Morgan interview that introduced Harvey to the world properly, Scottish comedian Janey Godley also revealed that she had also been contacted by Harvey. In a video on Twitter, Godley showed that she had received almost 20 tweets from Fiona Harvey’s Twitter account in response to Godley’s tweets on the Labor Party. This is relatively tame in comparison to the stalking Gadd depicted in Baby Reindeer and what Starmer has alleged against Harvey. However, it seems to have some credence, as most of the tweets that Harvey replied to were about Starmer’s Labor Party. One of the tweets read, “DM me, it’s pretty urgent,” and another read, “@JaneGodley I’m sorry I missed your show at the festival. I got an ear infection and couldn’t make it up.”

Laura Wray

It’s become quite evident that Harvey was truly against the Labour Party. Laura Wray, the widow of former Party MP Jimmy Wray, has also come forward with claims of harassment. Wray claims that she was harassed by Harvey for five years, referring to the experience as “hellish.” She claims that she met Harvey when the woman was given a two-week trial at Wray’s law firm in 1997. However, Harvey was fired only a week later, which led to the stalking.

Harvey’s alleged stalking included calls to Wray and her family and friends, as well as attempting to disparage Wray’s name in the industry. It culminated when Harvey falsely reported Wray to social services for abusing her child. Wray shared in an interview with The Mirror that she had put the incident behind her until seeing Harvey on Piers Morgan’s show all these decades later. She has shared her worries that Harvey will begin her harassment and attacks once more, and believes that she was referenced in Baby Reindeer where a headline read, “Sick stalker targets barrister’s deaf child.” Wray also claims to have obtained an interim injunction in 2002, which Harvey has claimed is untrue.

