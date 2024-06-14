‘No one thinks it’s genuine or organic’: The truth behind Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare’s unexpected ‘Perfect Match’ pairing, revealed

Heading into the next three episodes of Perfect Match season 2, which hit Netflix today (June 14), there are four strong couples in the villa as we speak — Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal (from Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind), Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri (from Too Hot to Handle and Dated and Related), Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare (from Dated and Related and The Trust), and Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson (from Surviving Summer and Too Hot to Handle) — as well as one couple that is currently on the rocks: Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier (from Dated and Related and Love Is Blind).

Recommended Videos

Out of these couples, one pairing that has raised some red flags in fans of the franchise is Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare, as the former did not seem to have an interest in the latter until he was left vulnerable, potentially going home that fateful night.

With Perfect Match viewers questioning his true intentions, was Chris ever interested in Tolú, or was this a move made strictly for gameplay? Keep scrolling to find out, from the wise words of Chris Hahn himself…

Why did Chris Hahn pursue Tolú Ekundare on Perfect Match season 2?

Addressing the hate he has been getting online, Chris took to TikTok to confirm that he had genuine feelings for Tolú, and he did not pursue a relationship with her only when he thought his spot in the house was up for grabs. Instead, Chris and Tolú had a slowburn relationship that started out as a friendship — with the help of some cooking and cleaning — spilling all of the tea to his 22.5k TikTok followers yesterday (June 13):

“You guys didn’t see our connection build up over time. When Tolú and I first met in the house, we were just friends, nothing else. I was always cooking and she was always cooking and I was always doing dishes and she was also helping out in the kitchen. We were like mom and dad in there. We were always taking care of the kitchen, and over time, we kind of just created that a little vibe together, kind of threw up some chemistry. I feel like that’s when I kind of started to think, ‘Hmm, maybe there could be something here slowly over time.'”

Forget “it goes down in the DM.” According to Chris, it looks like it goes down in the kitchen instead…

“We’ve developed like a little thing together… Everyone thinks it just came out of nowhere and no one thinks it’s genuine or organic. Just another thing about reality TV is they don’t show you everything. They don’t show you everything that goes on. I made my move on Tolú.”

Knowing that the relationship between Chris and Tolú actually came from a good place, could they be end game after all? To see is this duo manages to bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) when the hit competition show comes to a close, catch the finale of Perfect Match season 2 when it hits Netflix on June 21.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy