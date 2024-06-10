Image via Netflix
What do players win on ‘Perfect Match?’

Like 'Love Island,' is there a cash prize at the end?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 05:31 pm

Looking for love in Tulum, Mexico, Perfect Match brings together fan favorites from The MoleThe CircleThe TrustLove Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and more for a dating show jam-packed with juicy drama, where contestants embark on “a quest for true love” from start to finish.With individuals like Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432), Harry Jowsey, Dom Gabriel, Micah Lussier, Tolú Ekundare and more looking for love on season 2 — with the first few episodes dropping on Netflix on Friday (June 7) — we already cannot get enough of the hit competition show!

According to Netflix, “the most compatible couple gets to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together, or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance” on Perfect Match, with “the most compatible couple” determined episode after episode after competing in a Compatibility Challenge. While said couple has the power to shake up the current pairings, “brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.”

In the end, there is typically a throng of strong couples — with individuals like Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal or Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri seemingly having season 2 in the bag — and the cast votes on which couple they think is the “perfect match” (pun intended).

While being deemed the “perfect match” is a true honor, as well as the beginning of a soon-to-be successful relationship, is there any other prize at the end of the beloved competition series? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What do you win on Perfect Match?

While similar shows like Love Island award a cash prize to the most compatible couple, the only prize that the winners of Perfect Match get to take home is true love, as well as some more Instagram followers. It is unclear as to whether or not contestants are paid throughout the season, but we would not be shocked if the cast was given a weekly stipend for stepping away from their lives in the United States and filming on location in Mexico. There surely has to be some sort of monetary compensation, right?

Nonetheless, who will be deemed the “perfect match” this time around? Find out for yourself when the finale drops on Netflix on June 21. Hopefully this pair has some better luck than season 1 winners Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel

