We can't wait to see our favorite Netflix stars looking for love once again.

Ever since its conclusion in Feb. 2023 – where Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel, who have since split, were crowned the champions – reality television lovers have been anxiously awaiting a second season of Perfect Match on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

In a one-of-a-kind format where “couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches,” Perfect Match is a “strategic and seductive dating competition” that brings together fan favorites from various Netflix shows: The Mole, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and beyond.

With a few members of the cast being announced during the Love is Blind season 6 reunion — which took place on March 13, 2024 — dozens and dozens of questions have come to light regarding Perfect Match season 2. Out of these questions, one of the most frequently asked ones is “What is the Perfect Match season 2 release date?”

When is the premiere of Perfect Match season 2?

Screengrab via Netflix

While no official release date has been revealed regarding Perfect Match season 2, Netflix confirmed that the show is premiering this summer, and host Nick Lachey confirmed this during the Love is Blind season 6 reunion as well. Also during said reunion, Jessica Vestel from Love is Blind season 6, as well as Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier from Love is Blind season 5, were announced as members of the cast.

Other names that are rumored to be on Perfect Match season 2 include Byron Constantin from Squid Game: The Challenge, Tolú Ekundare from The Trust: A Game of Greed, Irina Solomonova from Love Is Blind season 4, and beyond, but we will just have to wait and see who arrives at the villa…