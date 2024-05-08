‘Perfect Match’: Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel still together?

Perfect Match became one of the most beloved competition shows on Netflix in 2023, bringing together fan favorites from The Mole, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle — as well as even more Netflix reality or competition series — for a chance at true love, as well as a massive cash prize.

Hosted by the one and only Nick Lachey, “single stars from a handful of Netflix’s hottest unscripted series venture to a tropical paradise on a quest for true love” throughout Perfect Match. “As the singles date and form relationships, the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together, or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance. All the while, brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.”

With said bombshells arriving seemingly every episode, couples are constantly shaking up. For example, during the inaugural season of the hit competition series, The Mole‘s Dom Gabriel was head over heels for Too Hot to Handle‘s Francesca Farago, that is until some sexy new arrivals turned her head. Because of this, Dom began to pursue his interest in Too Hot to Handle‘s Georgia Hassarati instead, ultimately advancing to the finale together and being crowned the champions.

With the second season of Perfect Match on the horizon, fans cannot help but speculate who will be a part of its oh-so special cast. With viewers suggesting either Dom or Georgia (or both) return for season two, a red flag was raised, leaving us with just one burning question: Are they still together?

Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel are not together

Georgia and Dom split up shortly after the inaugural season of Perfect Match came to a close. While fans of the beloved competition show deemed distance to be the primary factor at first — as Dom resides in Canada and Georgia resides in Australia — things took a turn for the worse when Georgia and Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey pursued a relationship with one another shortly afterwards, with the public accusing the newfound couple of having a bit of an overlap with Georgia and Dom’s relationship. Yikes!

When Georgia and Harry went public, Dom claimed that they were still together and actively seeing one another when she unexpectedly appeared on Harry’s podcast. When the podcast episode was titled “Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall in Love,” Dom was hurt by his significant other, realizing that there was more trouble in paradise than he had previously thought.

Naturally, Georgia defended herself shortly afterwards, admitting that Dom did not have any issues with her going on Harry’s podcast, nor the title of the podcast episode, before he put her on blast. Instead, she claimed that he is not 100% innocent, questioning his relationship with their Perfect Match co-star, The Circle‘s Ines Tazi, as they were in continuous contact post-show and spending a great deal of time with one another.

While there could have been cheating on both sides — the world may never know — but it looks like Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel are definitely broken up, and seemingly not on good terms. To top it off, neither party is in a relationship with Harry Jowsey nor Ines Tazi, despite the claims that were made.

Overall, the situation was as messy as can be for no reason, and we cannot help but hope that season 2 of Perfect Match has a better end result…

