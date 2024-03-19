Harry Jowsey, Player #432, and 8 other stars who could find their ‘Perfect Match’ on Netflix

Last year, Perfect Match became one of the most beloved series on Netflix, delighting reality TV lovers all across America as our favorite stars from The Mole, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and beyond collided and connected in this one-of-a-kind competition show.

For those who are unfamiliar with Perfect Match — hosted by the one and only Nick Lachey — Netflix describes it best:

“Single stars from a handful of Netflix’s hottest unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, and more) venture to a tropical paradise on a quest for true love. As the singles date and form relationships, the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together — or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance. All the while, brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.”

With bombshells arriving seemingly every episode — and contestants leaving seemingly every episode — those who tune into Perfect Match see dozens of reality television personalities come and go, but who will be a part of season 2 when it drops on Netflix this summer?

While the cast has yet to be announced – with the exception of Jessica Vestel from Love is Blind season 6, as well as Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier from Love is Blind season 5 – here are 10 stars we think will hit the villa in the second season of Perfect Match.

1. Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle

Making waves on Dancing with the Stars season 32, Harry Jowsey has been launched back into the limelight several years after his stint on Too Hot To Handle, where he pursued a relationship with Francesca Farago back in 2020. Given the fact that Farago was a star on Perfect Match season 1 – and given the fact that Jowsey had a rumored relationship with the winner of Perfect Match season 1, Georgia Hassarati, after her breakup – it looks like he runs in the same circles as some of Netflix’s most prominent reality television personalities. Because of this, and because of his attempt to rebrand himself for the better as of late, we would not be shocked if Jowsey arrived at the villa for Perfect Match season 2.

2. Bryton Constantin (Player #432) from Squid Game: The Challenge

Bryton Constantin — also known as Player #432 — from Squid Game: The Challenge made waves during his stint on the show, for better or for worse, emerging as one of the most prominent players to come from the competition series. While he might have been a pain in the ass — for lack of a better phrase — Constantin is a good-looking guy nonetheless, and he would likely steal (and break) quite a few hearts on the second season of Perfect Match.

3. Tolú Ekundare from The Trust: A Game of Greed

Walking away as one of the champions of The Trust: A Game of Greed, it goes without saying that Tolú Ekundare is as beautiful as can be. Facing a great deal of backlash and criticism for how she approached the game — accusing her of being manipulative and gaslighting her fellow contestants – could the second season of Perfect Match be her chance to turn her reputation around, all while finding a brand new boo?

4. and 5. Kamari Bonds and Adam Davenport from Twentysomethings: Austin

If there is one thing to know about Twentysomethings: Austin — a show where eight individuals (“set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas… living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult”) it’s that the cast is one good-looking group. Of this cast, we would be thrilled to see the oh-so-sexy Kamari Bonds and Adam Davenport look for love on Perfect Match season 2, as we have been missing them on our television screens since Twentysomethings: Austin dropped back in 2021. With castmate Abbey Humphreys making an appearance on Perfect Match season 1, Bonds or Davenport also making an appearance as well would not be unlikely!

6. and 7. Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson from The Circle

There has to be a reason why season 5 of The Circle was called The Circle: Singles, right? Given the number of The Circle alums who were a part of Perfect Match season 1 — from Joey Sasso to Nick Uhlenhuth to Savannah Palacio and beyond — it is safe to say that there will be some more joining the cast of Perfect Match season 2, and Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson fit the bill beautifully. Both getting eliminated and returning to tag team as Jennifer, viewers shipped the pair all season long, but will this show finally be their chance to ignite their romantic spark?

8. Irina Solomonova from Love Is Blind

Just like The Circle, several Love Is Blind stars were a part of Perfect Match season 1 as well, notably Shayne Jansen, Bartise Bowden, Damian Powers, and more. Just like Tolú Ekundare, Irina Solomonova received a rather villainous edit on Love Is Blind season 4, getting engaged to Zack Goytowski in the pods, only to reject him shortly afterward, so we would not be surprised if she appeared on Perfect Match season 2 to turn her reputation around. With Jessica Vestel, Izzy Zapata, and Micah Lussier already being announced as cast members, the hit competition show can never have too many Love Is Blind alums!

9. Kariselle Snow from Sexy Beasts and Perfect Match

A second season of Perfect Match without a couple of returnees just wouldn’t make sense, right? Hailing from Sexy Beasts, Kariselle Snow was a part of Perfect Match season 1, getting engaged to The Circle star Joey Sasso on finale night. Calling off their engagement shortly after the show, we cannot help but feel sorry for Snow, crossing our fingers that she returns to the villa to look for love once again, finding her perfect match once and for all (no pun intended).

10. Dom Gabriel from The Mole and Perfect Match

Speaking of returnees, Dom Gabriel from The Mole, who went on to win season 1 of Perfect Match alongside Georgia Hassarati, all while simultaneously becoming a fan favorite, deserves his second shot at love. Given the fact that he and Harry Jowsey are the best of friends, despite the Too Hot To Handle star seemingly stealing his girl post-show, we would love to see this duo cause some chaos in the villa.

While no official release date has been released regarding Perfect Match season 2, Netflix confirmed that the show is premiering this summer, with Nick Lachey doubling down on this news during the Love is Blind season 6 reunion. Because of this, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Netflix’s various social media accounts for further updates regarding the beloved competition series, as we seriously cannot contain our excitement!