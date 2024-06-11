Are Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal from ‘Perfect Match’ still together?

Hosted by Nick Lachey, Perfect Match brings together a series of fan favorite contestants from Netflix’s greatest reality and competition shows –including The Mole, The Circle, The Trust, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle — for a dating show jam-packed with juicy drama, leaving said contestants to look for love with one another in Tulum, Mexico. While there is no cash prize at the end, the stakes are still at an all time high on Perfect Match, as every individual wants to find their forever person (AKA their “perfect match”) once and for all. After all, who doesn’t want to find true love?

Recommended Videos

With the first chunk of Perfect Match season 2 dropping on Netflix on Friday (June 7), individuals like Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432), Dom Gabriel, Micah Lussier and more have been looking for their “perfect match” on our television screens, and we seriously cannot get enough. Six episodes of the beloved competition series are officially in the books, and some couples seem to be going strong — notably Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri, Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare, and Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson — while one couple is seemingly the most solid of all: Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle and Jessica Vestal from Love Is Blind.

While Harry spent his first few days in the villa getting to know Elys, also from Too Hot To Handle, he was swept off his feet after embarking on a blind date with Jessica Vestal. Describing Jess as his “exact type,” Harry had no choice but to sever his connection with Elys — despite the drama it might have caused #IYKYK — giving his undivided attention to his brand new boo instead.

While Harry and Jess seem to be going strong by the end of episode six, there are still four more Perfect Match episodes to come on Netflix — three on Friday (June 14) and the finale the following Friday (June 21) — where we will see firsthand whether or not they stay together. If they do find their “perfect match” in one another and continue a relationship with one another after the show, which finished filming in in August of 2023, could they still be a couple almost a year after filming for Perfect Match season 2 came to a close?

Fortunately, we got you covered with all of the nitty gritty details. Keep scrolling to find out everything for yourself…

Are Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal from Perfect Match still together?

Image via Netflix

Legally, the couple (or should we say former couple?) is not allowed to confirm their relationship status until all episodes of Perfect Match season 2 drop on Netflix. Although this rule is currently in place, Harry previously shared with his supporters that he had a “secret relationship” — which reality television lovers assume was with Jess — that unfortunately came to a close, spilling the tea on an episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast titled “Exposing My Secret Relationship.”

In September of 2023 — shortly after filming for Perfect Match season 2 wrapped — Harry and Jess embarked on a beach vacation together, where TMZ caught them cuddling up with one another. These images raised quite a few red flags at the time, as Harry was simultaneously competing on Dancing With The Stars season 32 and rumored to be in a relationship with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold. Believe it or not, his close connection and undeniable chemistry with Rylee ultimately lead to his breakup with Jess, spilling all of the tea on said Boyfriend Material podcast episode:

“I had a secret relationship at the start of Dancing With the Stars. All those edits and all that stuff kind of brought me and my girlfriend at the time apart… Obviously, it ended up ending, and it fizzled out because it’s so difficult to see your boyfriend or girlfriend on Dancing with the Stars being that close with someone else.”

While Harry and Jess were undoubtedly broken up at the time of this Boyfriend Material podcast episode — which dropped on April 30 — have they rekindled their romance now that Rylee is out of the picture? We will just have to wait and see what the two (former) lovebirds have to say about the situation when Perfect Match season 2 comes to a close once and for all. Needless to say, we will be counting down the days until June 21…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy