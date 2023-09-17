‘They look so hot’: Lindsay Arnold dishes on her little sister Rylee’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partnership with Harry Jowsey

The official pairings for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars were revealed earlier this week, and fans of the hit competition show seriously cannot contain their excitement — with a cast that is nothing short of spectacular, it is sure to be a season to remember!

One of the most notable pairs to be announced on Good Morning America this past Wednesday was Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, two individuals that fans of the franchise were not expecting to see hitting the ballroom this fall.

After starring in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, Harry Jowsey quickly became an internet sensation, entertaining his 10 million fans through NSFW Instagram and TikTok content, as well as guest starring in various podcasts and internet shows. To the surprise of fans across the globe, Jowsey’s next endeavor will be competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars — we sure did not see this one coming!

To top off the social media heartthrob’s unexpected addition to the Dancing with the Stars cast for season 32, viewers were equally as shocked to see his partner on the star-studded cast list, rather than a familiar face like Witney Carson or Sharna Burgess.

Rylee Arnold is the younger sister of the one and only Lindsay Arnold, a Dancing with the Stars pro who will be taking a break this season to focus on her family. Joining the cast at just 18 years old, the talented dancer will make history as one of the youngest pros to compete in the hit competition series, jumping straight to the professional dancer role rather than spending time in the dance troupe.

While this will be Rylee’s first time competing on Dancing with the Stars, she served as a pro on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors back in 2018, placing second overall alongside Miles Brown of Black-ish — we can’t wait to see her put her stellar choreography skills to good use five years later!

While Harry and Rylee are arguably the most-talked-about pair that will be hitting the ballroom this fall (and also one of the best-looking duos — their promo photos are seriously to die for), what does Rylee’s big sister think of this pairing?

On Thee Weekly Trash podcast with Josie Van Dyke, Lindsay dished about her sister’s addition to the Dancing with the Stars cast for season 32, as well as her oh-so-sexy partner.

“The coolest thing ever happened literally today, the day we’re recording. Finally, the news is out that my baby sister, Rylee, is going to be a pro on Dancing with the Stars this season I can’t even tell you how proud I am and how pumped I am about this. Like, I really do feel like I’m more excited about this than I was for myself.”

Given that the duo is related to one another (and seriously as close as can be), fans of the franchise have speculated that Lindsay had a hand in getting her younger sister cast for the show, however, the former Dancing with the Stars pro put the rumors to rest.

“I’ve already started to see people saying like, ‘It’s cause Lindsay’s on the show’ [and] I’m like, ‘Do you think that I have a hand? Do you think I have that much control over Dancing with the Stars?’ and I think some people do think that I have that,” the 29-year-old pointed out.

The duo then proceeded to discuss the Harry-Rylee pairing, with Josie saying that in their promo photos, “[she] was like, ‘Oh my gosh. You guys are so hot.'”

Naturally, Lindsay concurred: “They look so hot.”

When Josie joked about Harry and Rylee potentially locking lips during their time on Dancing with the Stars, Lindsay described herself as the “overprotective sister for sure,” uttering the words “don’t kiss my sister” — how funny is that?

To watch the attractive pair hit the dance floor together for the very first time, be sure to tune into the season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC or Disney Plus. After that, catch brand new episodes weekly to see the duo dance their way to the top.