Dancing with the Stars has officially welcomed 14 new faces into the ballroom!

September 13 on Good Morning America, all of the pairings for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars were revealed, and executive producer Conrad Green gushed about the stars hitting the ballroom.

“What’s interesting with a lot of our contestants this year is this real drive and excitement about doing it. There’s a real passion for it. It’s been a tough number of years, one way or another… so what I’m hoping we can bring to people is bringing Dancing [with the Stars] back and giving audiences a blast of sunshine early in the week.”

We already figured out which professional dancers will be on season 32, but what about their oh-so talented partners?

Which celebrities are competing on Dancing with the Stars season 32?

Tyson Beckford

Photo via ABC

Does Tyson Beckford look familiar? One of the greatest models of all time, Beckford walks runways and works with brands across the globe, serving as the face of Pirelli, an ambassador for Ducati, and a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz. This Fall, Tyson Beckford will be dancing with Jenna Johnson.

Xochitl Gomez

Photo via ABC

Xochitl Gomez made a splash with her role in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club before starring in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside such heavy-hitters as Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. This 17-year-old MCU star will hopefully shine in the ballroom as well, alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Alyson Hannigan

Photo via ABC

While she has starred in My Stepmother Is an Alien, American Pie, Angel, Veronica Mars, Kim Possible, and more, Alyson Hannigan‘s most prominent acting roles stem from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother. Hannigan also hosted Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us. She’ll dance with pro Sasha Farber this season.

Harry Jowsey

Photo via ABC

Harry Jowsey is just so sexy! After starring in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, Jowsey began entertaining his 10 million fans through NSFW Instagram and TikTok content, as well as podcasts and other internet shows. Harry Jowsey will be dancing with the beloved competition series’ newest pro, Rylee Arnold.

Charity Lawson

Photo via ABC

Charity Lawson debuted on ABC as one of Zach Shallcross‘ suitresses on The Bachelor, then led The Bachelorette just a few months later, where she well and truly stole our hearts — and that of her now-fiancé, Dotun Olubeko. Navigating her whirlwind journey with class (despite Brayden Bowers testing her patience), we hooe Lawson’s incredible poise translates to ballroom triumph alongside Artem Chigvintsev, the same pro that former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe danced (and won) with in season 29.

Ariana Madix

Photo via ABC

While she is known for her role on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix is also a world-renowned bartender, author of Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, and a direct-to-consumer cocktail kit entrepreneur — we can’t wait to watch her go from shaking cocktails, to shaking her hips with pro Pasha Pashkov.

Jason Mraz

Photo via ABC

Known for smash hits like “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up,” two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz is one of the most talented singer-songwriters of his generation. The musical maestro released his eighth studio album, titled Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, in June, and will take to the dance floor with Daniella Karagach.

Adrian Peterson

Photo via ABC

NFL superstar Adrian Peterson is considered one of the most iconic running backs in football history. A record-setter for the University of Oklahoma, Peterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. This Fall sees him taking the lead with pro Britt Stewart.

Lele Pons

Photo via ABC

Lele Pons emerged as a social media superstar in the 2010s by becoming the first Viner to reach 1 billion loops. When Vine ended in 2017, she shifted to acting, singing, and posting hilarious videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, all while embracing her Latin American culture. Pons is paired with Brandon Armstrong this Fall.

Mira Sorvino

Photo via ABC

Mira Sorvino’s acclaimed acting career spans iconic films and television shows, including Hollywood, Mighty Aphrodite, Summer of Sam, Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, Modern Family, and more. Winner of an Academy Award, a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a multitude of other accolades, Sorvino is paired with Gleb Savchenko this season.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Photo via ABC

While Jamie Lynn Spears is best known for her role as Zoey Brooks on Zoey 101 (and the new spinoff Zoey 102), the talented actress has starred in All That and Sweet Magnolias, and has competed on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test! She’ll be dancing with Alan Bersten, which has emerged as a very controversial pairing.

Mauricio Umansky

Photo via ABC

Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of real estate brokerage The Agency, has achieved nearly $4 billion in sales, having sold the Playboy Mansion, the Walt Disney Estate, to residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Prince. He will be dancing with Emma Slater.

Matt Walsh

Photo via ABC

Starring in Veep, Unplugging, Ghosts, Flamin’ Hot and more, actor Matt Walsh is also a founder of the sketch/improv theater Upright Citizens Brigade, co-host of the podcast Second in Command, and the winner of two Emmy Awards. Walsh may get to add the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this Fall, alongside Koko Iwasaki.

Barry Williams

Photo via ABC

Barry Williams has had an extensive TV career in his 68 years, appearing on Dragnet, Adam-12, It Takes a Thief, The Invaders, That Girl, Mission: Impossible, and The Mod Squad, though his most iconic role is Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. Pro Peta Murgatroyd is his pro partner this season.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC or Disney Plus. After that, you can catch brand new episodes weekly – it is sure to be a season to remember!