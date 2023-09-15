Harry Jowsey from ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who is he dating and why is he famous?

Dancing With the Stars always manages to pull some random competitors each season that has mainstream audiences asking, “Who?” From Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby in season 30, to IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe in season 23, the DWTS cast ends up being an eclectic mix of sports, TV, music, and film personalities every year. So when this season’s cast list included Harry Jowsey, many had a similar reaction to his announcement.

While reality TV stars are no strangers to the ballroom floor, especially those made famous through Netflix reality shows, Jowsey’s appearance marks the first appearance of a dating show contestant who wasn’t on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Jowsey became an international name in the reality TV game thanks to his appearance on the first season of Too Hot to Handle.

From Netflix to…. true love?

Photo via @francescafarago/Instagram

The Australian hottie won over hearts when he lasted all 8 episodes of Too Hot to Handle, making his way through the 4-weeks of celibacy and bettering himself. Leaving the villa, Harry Jowsey seemed to have found the one after his time on the show. At the end of season 1, Jowsey was dating Francesca Farago.

Nearly a month after the cast’s reunion though, Farago posted to social media that she and Jowsey had separated. However in May 2021, Jowsey posted photos of the two of them to Instagram implying the two are back together. We know that wasn’t to last though, as in April 2022, Jowsey and season 3 contestant Georgia Hassarati got together. While they were off and on throughout 2022, the couple broke up for good in April 2023.

Reality TV magnet

What’s probably most surprising about Harry Jowsey is Too Hot to Handle wasn’t even his first appearance on a beach-themed dating show. Jowsey made his first reality TV appearance in 2018 on the first season of the Australian dating show Heartbreak Island. He even managed to win that series as well.

Since his time in the Too Hot to Handle villa, Jowsey made an appearance on the MTV web-series Match Me if You Can, where top reality TV talent all get another shot at love. Similar to his luck with his previous relationships, he failed to make a meaningful match through the show. Jowsey went back to his Netflix roots in 2022, joining team Too Hot to Handle on Floor is Lava.

While the U.S. gets to enjoy his smooth moves on Dancing With the Stars, Harry Jowsey’s fellow Aussies will see how far he goes in The Amazing Race Australia during the show’s first celebrity-only season. Teaming up with Love Island Australia contestant Teddy Briggs, the two are competing to win A$100,000 for the charity Beyond Blue.

Pairing with the not-so-newbie

When Harry Jowsey makes his DWTS debut on Sept. 26, he’ll be debuting a new professional as well. Rylee Arnold may be new officially to Dancing With the Stars, for her, it’s a family affair. Her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, has been a professional on DWTS since season 16. Rylee was even coached by her sister when she appeared as a junior ballroom dancer on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Rylee is 11 years younger than her older sis, so she spent her childhood watching Lindsey hit the ballroom floor. She even got to watch her take home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 25 alongside singer and actor Jordan Fisher. Now the big question, will the younger Arnold sister get her own Mirrorball with Jowsey? Only time will tell as the new season premieres on Sept. 26 at 8pm on ABC and Disney Plus.