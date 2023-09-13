Who is Rylee Arnold? The new ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro, explained

Today (September 13) on Good Morning America, a fresh face joined the Dancing with the Stars cast for season 32.

With some beloved Dancing with the Stars veterans like Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Sharna Burgess and more missing from the star-studded cast list, fans of the hit competition show were shocked to see a brand new name on the roster, rather than one of the individuals we already know and love.

This new arrival is the one and only Rylee Arnold, the youngest sister of Dancing with the Stars pro and season 25 winner, Lindsay Arnold, and we seriously can’t wait to see her tear up the ballroom for her first season (hopefully with many more to come).

After Lindsay took to TikTok to announce that she would be sitting out of season 32 for the sake of her family, rumors quickly began to spread regarding her sister’s involvement in Dancing with the Stars season 32.

Being revealed this morning that she will be dancing alongside the oh-so hunky Harry Jowsey, the rumors have officially been put to rest! Rylee Arnold will 100% be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall, and we seriously can’t wait to see her shine.

You may be wondering, who is this new professional dancer, and what is she all about? Fortunately, we got you covered…

Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about 18-year-old Rylee Arnold, prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 32.

Who is Rylee Arnold?

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Rylee gushed about how excited she is to join the Dancing with the Stars cast for season 32, a dream come true for the recent high school graduate.

“You guys may know my oldest sister, Lindsay Arnold. She was on Dancing with the Stars, and she did absolutely amazing, and I’m just kind of following in her footsteps, but I’m also familiar face because I was on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors when I was 13 years old… I did that with my sister, and that was literally the best experience ever, so I just feel so grateful that I’m now on the big kid show of Dancing with the Stars.”

Not only did Rylee compete on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors back in 2018, but she was also the runner-up alongside Miles Brown of Black-ish (with Lindsay serving as their mentor) — how impressive is that?

While she had a journey on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors that was nothing short of spectacular, Rylee has always had her heart set on being a part of the main show.

“I literally grew up going to all the tapings of Dancing with the Stars. The minute I became the right age to go into the studio and watch it live, I was in there. It is cool though, because I did grow up around the show, and I like got to see the ups and downs… All the people that are on the show already are like big sisters and brothers to me, so I feel so comfortable going into it and just so excited.” “Since I was like eight years old, my goal has been to get on Dancing with the Stars. I have spent my whole dance career to be on the show and get ready for the show, which just is so crazy that it’s finally happening, and I just can’t wait to just perform and showcase my talent and my choreography abilities… Also, I think it’s going to be really fun for people to see Lindsay Arnold’s little sister on the show and just to be able to experience that, but honestly, I’m just so excited.”

Becoming a Dancing with the Stars pro at just 18 years of age, Rylee will make her mark on the beloved franchise, serving as one of the youngest individuals to compete on the hit competition series, jumping straight to the professional dancer role rather than spending time in the dance troupe, and we are so excited to watch her dreams come true!

To watch Rylee and Harry hit the dance floor together, be sure to tune into the season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 26, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC or Disney Plus.

After that, catch brand new episodes weekly to see the duo dance their way to the top — fingers crossed!