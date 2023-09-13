To the surprise of fans everywhere, the 'Dancing with the Stars' legend will not be hitting the ballroom this Fall.

While the list of professional dancers for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is nothing short of spectacular, there is one name that fans of the beloved competition series were disappointed to see missing from the bunch: the one and only Sharna Burgess.

Competing on 14 seasons (and winning season 27 alongside Bobby Bones), Burgess took off one year to spend time with her newborn baby, who was born just eight weeks prior to the premiere of season 31 — why was the Dancing with the Stars legend scrapped from cast once and for all?

Keep scrolling to see the real reason why Sharna Burgess will not be on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, as well as what the future holds for the oh-so talented dancer.

Why is Sharna Burgess not on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

Photo via Eric McCandless/ABC

While fans of the hit competition show were devastated to see that Sharna Burgess was not announced as a professional dancer on Good Morning America this morning (September 13), the 38-year-old was equally as surprised.

Last year, Burgess was slated to return to the ballroom for season 31, however, after having a child with her partner from the season prior, Brian Austin Green, plans went awry. While she was unable to compete due to her unexpected pregnancy, Burgess was expecting to take a break and return for season 32 — what happened?

On the premiere episode of her brand new podcast titled Oldish (which she co-hosts with her boyfriend and former dance partner, Brian Austin Green), Burgess revealed that being excluded from the season 32 cast came as a “huge shock” to her.

“Last season I was supposed to come back but Zane was only eight weeks old [and] It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane… It was always within the context of ‘I want to come back next year,’ and they said, ‘Of course, we love you. We’ll always have you,’ and I did drop in and let them know, ‘It goes without saying, but I’d love to be back next season, or this season. Hopefully I’ll get to come hang out with you guys.'” “Because it was such a shock [and] because I wasn’t expecting it, it was tough. It’s not the first time. My last five years on the show have been rocky, not because of the show. I love the show deeply, but we had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now. I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back… There’s a lot of speculation as to why.”

It sounds like there may be more drama going on behind-the-scenes of Dancing with the Stars that viewers might not know about — yikes!

Despite the Australia native having some controversial thoughts surrounding the franchise, she will always have a special place in her heart for Dancing with the Stars nonetheless.

“Two things can be true… I can love the show and be excited for everyone, but I can also be really sad and heartbroken that I don’t get to do that this season, and I don’t know if that means I’ll never get to do it again… Who knows what is ahead of me [and] who knows if I will go back or I won’t go back next year. If the last season that I ever get to do is the season I did with Bri, that’s really freaking beautiful. There’s something stunning about the fact that I got to do my last season on a show that I love with the love of my life. He got to see a part of me. That’s a gorgeous way to go out.”

Even though Sharna Burgess will be greatly missed in the ballroom, season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is still guaranteed to be a season to remember.

Be sure to catch the highly-anticipated premiere on Tuesday, September 26, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC or Disney Plus, with weekly episodes to follow.