Image via Netflix
Category:
TV
Netflix

When is the ‘Perfect Match’ finale?

It's closer than you might think...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 01:43 pm

With our favorite stars looking for love in Tulum, Mexico, reality television lovers all across America already cannot get enough of Perfect Match, a 10-episode dating series (similar to Love Island or Bachelor in Paradise) that brings together fan favorites from Netflix shows like The MoleThe CircleThe TrustLove Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle to embark on “a quest for true love.”

Recommended Videos

With individuals like Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432), Harry Jowsey, Dom Gabriel, Micah Lussier, and Tolú Ekundare looking for love on season 2, as well as the beloved Nick Lachey reprising his role as the host, it is safe to say that our eyes have been glued to our television screens ever since the first six episodes dropped on Netflix on Friday (June 7), and we’re already counting down the days until we can stream some more.

With four episodes still to come, when will they hit the streaming service?
More importantly, when will the finale hit the streaming service?

Fortunately, we got you covered. To find out for yourself what the schedule for the remainder of Perfect Match season 2 looks like, just keep scrolling…

When is the finale of Perfect Match?

Image via Netflix

The next three episodes of Perfect Match season 2 will drop on Netflix this Friday (June 14), however, the finale will not hit the streaming service until the following Friday (June 21). Because of this, we will have to wait a whopping week and a half to find out which couple was deemed the “perfect match” in the end. Ugh, the agony!

With six episodes in the books as we speak, four couples are seemingly going strong: Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal (from Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind), Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri (from Too Hot to Handle and Dated and Related), Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare (from Dated and Related and The Trust) and Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson (from Surviving Summer and Too Hot to Handle). Another couple still intact, but currently on the rocks after Holly Scarfone’s arrival, is Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier (from Dated and Related and Love Is Blind).

Will one of these couples manage to bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) when the hit competition show comes to a close? With Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati (from The Mole and Too Hot to Handle) linking up late in the game and still securing the victory at the end of season 1, anything is possible. Regardless of what the end result is, we will be counting down the days until June 21…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Bridgerton’ continue after season 3?
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Will ‘Bridgerton’ continue after season 3?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Does ‘Bridgerton’ come out at midnight?
Penelope Featherington looking stressed on 'Bridgerton' season 3
Penelope Featherington looking stressed on 'Bridgerton' season 3
Penelope Featherington looking stressed on 'Bridgerton' season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Does ‘Bridgerton’ come out at midnight?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Netflix gifted two lucky fans a dreamy ‘Bridgerton’-themed wedding and where do we sign up?
Anthony imagining Kate at the altar at his wedding with Edwina in Bridgerton season 2
Anthony imagining Kate at the altar at his wedding with Edwina in Bridgerton season 2
Anthony imagining Kate at the altar at his wedding with Edwina in Bridgerton season 2
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Netflix gifted two lucky fans a dreamy ‘Bridgerton’-themed wedding and where do we sign up?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Bridgerton’ continue after season 3?
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Will ‘Bridgerton’ continue after season 3?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Does ‘Bridgerton’ come out at midnight?
Penelope Featherington looking stressed on 'Bridgerton' season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Does ‘Bridgerton’ come out at midnight?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Netflix gifted two lucky fans a dreamy ‘Bridgerton’-themed wedding and where do we sign up?
Anthony imagining Kate at the altar at his wedding with Edwina in Bridgerton season 2
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Netflix gifted two lucky fans a dreamy ‘Bridgerton’-themed wedding and where do we sign up?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 11, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).