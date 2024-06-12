When is the ‘Perfect Match’ finale?

With our favorite stars looking for love in Tulum, Mexico, reality television lovers all across America already cannot get enough of Perfect Match, a 10-episode dating series (similar to Love Island or Bachelor in Paradise) that brings together fan favorites from Netflix shows like The Mole, The Circle, The Trust, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle to embark on “a quest for true love.”

With individuals like Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432), Harry Jowsey, Dom Gabriel, Micah Lussier, and Tolú Ekundare looking for love on season 2, as well as the beloved Nick Lachey reprising his role as the host, it is safe to say that our eyes have been glued to our television screens ever since the first six episodes dropped on Netflix on Friday (June 7), and we’re already counting down the days until we can stream some more.

With four episodes still to come, when will they hit the streaming service?

More importantly, when will the finale hit the streaming service?

Fortunately, we got you covered. To find out for yourself what the schedule for the remainder of Perfect Match season 2 looks like, just keep scrolling…

When is the finale of Perfect Match?

The next three episodes of Perfect Match season 2 will drop on Netflix this Friday (June 14), however, the finale will not hit the streaming service until the following Friday (June 21). Because of this, we will have to wait a whopping week and a half to find out which couple was deemed the “perfect match” in the end. Ugh, the agony!

With six episodes in the books as we speak, four couples are seemingly going strong: Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal (from Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind), Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri (from Too Hot to Handle and Dated and Related), Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare (from Dated and Related and The Trust) and Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson (from Surviving Summer and Too Hot to Handle). Another couple still intact, but currently on the rocks after Holly Scarfone’s arrival, is Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier (from Dated and Related and Love Is Blind).

Will one of these couples manage to bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) when the hit competition show comes to a close? With Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati (from The Mole and Too Hot to Handle) linking up late in the game and still securing the victory at the end of season 1, anything is possible. Regardless of what the end result is, we will be counting down the days until June 21…

