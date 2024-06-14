Netflix has finally responded to Fiona Harvey’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ lawsuit and defamation allegations

Fiona Harvey, aka the real Martha Scott, has sued Netflix over what she says are inaccuracies in Baby Reindeer, comedian Richard Gadd’s thinly veiled fictionalized account of his real-life experience with a stalker. And now, Netflix has finally responded to Harvey’s allegations.

News that Harvey would sue Netflix in a California court, seeking at least $170 million in damages, came in early June. According to the suit, Netflix lied “to over 50 million people worldwide” about Harvey being a twice-convicted stalker sentenced to five years in prison and that “Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd.” By doing so, “Netflix and Gadd destroyed her reputation, her character, and her life.”

Gadd, who stars as his alter-ego Donny Dunn in the show, never directly identified Harvey and discouraged viewers from seeking out the real-life stalker depicted therein. Armchair detectives, however, took up the case and identified Harvey through Gadd’s social media accounts. In a May Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, Harvey confirmed she inspired Martha Scott, played by actress Jessica Gunning in Gadd’s show, and also told Morgan that several parts of Baby Reindeer were made up entirely.

What was Netflix’s response to Harvey’s defamation suit?

See Jessica Gunning's audition tape for her powerful role as Martha in the limited series, BABY REINDEER. From creator and writer Richard Gadd. pic.twitter.com/jzvSPHl78F — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024 via Netflix/X

Before Harvey’s lawsuit was announced, Netflix remained silent on her allegations. Then, once the suit was official, the streaming service released a brief statement defending Gadd and his show. “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story,” Netflix told the Associated Press in an email. In what could also be seen as a response to the litigation, the streamer released Jessica Dunn’s Martha Scott audition footage on X, to perhaps reinforce Baby Reindeer as a dramatized work of fiction and prove their commitment to the series.

Gadd could produce proof of the thousands of emails and voicemails he says Harvey sent him, which she denies, recordings of which were part of his live show on which Baby Reindeer is based. If he does so, he stands a good chance at defending himself against Harvey’s allegations.

Baby Reindeer says “it’s a true story” from the start, but not “based on a true story,” an important distinction allowing for some fictionalized elements, according to Stuart Heritage reporting for The Guardian. The end credits state, however, that “This program is based on real events: however certain characters, names, incidents, locations, and dialogue have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.”

Harvey’s suit is not the only litigation Netflix has faced recently. The streamer has either settled or is amid similar litigation from shows like Inventing Anna, The Queen’s Gambit, and When They See Us, according to The Guardian.

