New Jay-Z deep dive hints at disturbing possibilities about his courtship of Beyoncé

The recent accusations regarding Jay-Z and his links to Sean “Diddy” Combs have come as a shock to many. While the rapper and record executive has responded with a blistering statement claiming his accusers are trying to extort money out of him, some online have taken it upon themselves to dive a little deeper into the musician’s history and what they’ve found is deeply disturbing.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee recently filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs which also listed Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter as a defendant. The suit accuses the pair of assaulting an unnamed victim who was 13 years old at the time. While some defended the musician, many didn’t find it too hard to believe, given the rapper’s connection to Diddy and other controversial figures such as R. Kelly. However, the most concerning detail is Jay-Z’s courtship of his wife, Beyoncé.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been together for almost 25 years at this point. They’ve been married for over 15 years and have three children together. The public face of their relationship has seemed solid, with the couple keeping the details about their love life private, for the most part. However, there have certainly been some moments which almost ended their relationship, including a case of infidelity which Jay-Z admitted to after much speculation from fans.

Anyways, that’s not the part of their relationship we’re focusing on here – it’s how they met and when they started dating that’s raising some eyebrows. It all started when X user, @missfacto went down the rabbit hole and found evidence which suggested grooming on Jay-Z’s part.

So I went down the rabbit hole with the whole Jay Z and Diddy thing going on.



Never thought ever that this man could be a predator. But what do I know.

— MissFacto (@missfacto) December 9, 2024

The widely accepted narrative is that Beyoncé and her husband met when she was 18 and started dating a little over a year later. This is what the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer told Seventeen, although she herself has slipped up on several occasions when talking about her age during that time. She’s given different ages in different interviews, saying she was 17, 18, or 19 during that initial courtship phase.

— MissFacto (@missfacto) December 9, 2024

Jay-Z himself has also slipped up during interviews with the rapper stating in a 2007 interview that he met his future wife in 1997, when she was just 16. Jay-Z was 28 at the time.

— MissFacto (@missfacto) December 9, 2024

Another picture, shared by @missfacto, seems to back up the fact that the rap mogul had known Beyoncé since she was 16.

— MissFacto (@missfacto) December 9, 2024

The X user continues to compile evidence which seems to corroborate the possibility that Jay-Z might have groomed a teenaged Beyoncé, with lyrics from one of his songs outright admitting as much.

— MissFacto (@missfacto) December 9, 2024

The original poster admits that they never thought Jay-Z could be a predator, but that their deep dive has convinced them – it seems like it’s convinced many others too. While it might not be enough evidence to conclusively prove that he’s a predator, it seems in the court of public opinion, Jay-Z is losing support fast.

