‘I will not give you ONE RED PENNY’: Jay-Z cites extortion as the reason for his co-accusal in Diddy lawsuit, but not everybody’s buying it

In the world of Hip-Hop, there is no bigger name than Jay-Z. Over the years, he has built multiple companies that have advanced the culture, mentored some of the industry’s biggest names, and released several classic albums. So, it was inevitable that if charges directly tying him to Diddy’s downfall were to ever come out, the public would be divided.

This story has been simmering under the surface since at least mid-November. Business Insider first reported that Tony Buzbee had been sued by a then-unnamed celebrity, referred to as John Doe, who claimed that Buzbee planned to unleash “entirely fabricated” sexual assault allegations involving a minor unless he complied with demands to settle the matter out of court. Now, everything has come to light, and the John Doe is seemingly all but confirmed to be Jay-Z.

Chron reports that, according to Tony Buzbee’s lawsuit against both Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs, a then-13-year-old unnamed accuser alleges that a Combs associate lured her to an after-party for the MTV VMAs hosted at the Radio City Music Hall in 2000, during the prime of Diddy’s freak off days. At the after-party, she was given a non-disclosure agreement to sign and an alcoholic drink that made her feel drowsy, causing her to lie down in a room. She then alleges that Combs and Carter proceeded to sexually assault her in that room.

Famed celebrity legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, known for her thorough reporting during the Megan Thee Stallion case against Tory Lanez, has already picked up on the story. In her preliminary reporting, after combing through the lawsuit, she found that Carter had received a letter from the plaintiff requesting to resolve the matter privately out of court. Presumably, this is why Jay-Z sued Buzbee, citing this as an act of extortion.

Here’s the new lawsuit against Diddy that also names Jay Z as a defendant. It accuses them of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.



It was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, whom Jay Z has accused of extortion.



PDF: https://t.co/DkVlnY68ix pic.twitter.com/uMuJQ7Q1qy — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 9, 2024

Now that the lawsuit against both Diddy and Jay-Z has finally been filed after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Jay-Z has responded sternly through all the official Roc Nation social media pages. In his official response to the case, Jay-Z remains convinced that this is a financially motivated shake-up. In his statement, he vows to Tony Buzbee, “I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!” Jay-Z also emphasized that he believes such grave allegations should be pursued as criminal complaints rather than civil ones. The statement is combative and chaotic, with Jay-Z accusing Buzbee of wearing a “cheap suit” and being a “marine that lacks valor.”

This letter hasn’t helped Jay-Z much in the court of public opinion, where his reputation directly impacts his career. One user on X called Jay-Z’s statement condescending and narcissistic — a sentiment that’s hard to argue with, especially considering Diddy’s allegations from Cassie also started as a civil suit.

That message Jay Z posted was condescending, narcisstic and used victim blaming and gaslighting rhetoric and he never not ONCE said he didn’t do it. I hope he goes down BAD. — Aisha (@scorptini) December 9, 2024

Some users on X questioned why the allegations against Jay-Z seem so unbelievable to his fans, pointing out his close ties with R. Kelly, with whom he recorded two joint albums, and his longtime association with Diddy. Meanwhile, some Houston natives claimed that anyone familiar with Tony Buzbee’s reputation in Houston knows him as a “scam lawyer.”

Jay Z has TWO albums with R. Kelly and a whole tour with him and is close friends with him, Diddy, and Harvey Weinstein but there’s suddenly no way he could be a predator?? Because he’s married to Beyoncé?? Lmao please be so for real. — 💋 (@price0fwoke) December 9, 2024

Everybody from Houston knows that Tony Buzbee is a scam attorney. And he released this civil lawsuit 3 weeks before Beyoncé performs in Houston. Oh the carters are going to destroy him and the world will be a better place once he is gone. https://t.co/QtncaCR18z — bruh we went back! (@JustCallmeRod) December 9, 2024

Regardless of how this case unfolds, one thing is certain: Jay-Z’s statement is miscalculated and insensitive. If he wants to address this issue, he should do so in a more measured manner — and perhaps finally stop ignoring the allegations currently surrounding Diddy as well.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

