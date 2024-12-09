Forgot password
Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Category:
Celebrities
News
Pop Culture
True Crime

‘I will not give you ONE RED PENNY’: Jay-Z cites extortion as the reason for his co-accusal in Diddy lawsuit, but not everybody’s buying it

Jay-Z might need to do more than just release a statement
Fred Onyango
Fred Onyango
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 06:29 am

In the world of Hip-Hop, there is no bigger name than Jay-Z. Over the years, he has built multiple companies that have advanced the culture, mentored some of the industry’s biggest names, and released several classic albums. So, it was inevitable that if charges directly tying him to Diddy’s downfall were to ever come out, the public would be divided.

This story has been simmering under the surface since at least mid-November. Business Insider first reported that Tony Buzbee had been sued by a then-unnamed celebrity, referred to as John Doe, who claimed that Buzbee planned to unleash “entirely fabricated” sexual assault allegations involving a minor unless he complied with demands to settle the matter out of court. Now, everything has come to light, and the John Doe is seemingly all but confirmed to be Jay-Z.

Chron reports that, according to Tony Buzbee’s lawsuit against both Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs, a then-13-year-old unnamed accuser alleges that a Combs associate lured her to an after-party for the MTV VMAs hosted at the Radio City Music Hall in 2000, during the prime of Diddy’s freak off days. At the after-party, she was given a non-disclosure agreement to sign and an alcoholic drink that made her feel drowsy, causing her to lie down in a room. She then alleges that Combs and Carter proceeded to sexually assault her in that room.

Famed celebrity legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, known for her thorough reporting during the Megan Thee Stallion case against Tory Lanez, has already picked up on the story. In her preliminary reporting, after combing through the lawsuit, she found that Carter had received a letter from the plaintiff requesting to resolve the matter privately out of court. Presumably, this is why Jay-Z sued Buzbee, citing this as an act of extortion.

Now that the lawsuit against both Diddy and Jay-Z has finally been filed after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Jay-Z has responded sternly through all the official Roc Nation social media pages. In his official response to the case, Jay-Z remains convinced that this is a financially motivated shake-up. In his statement, he vows to Tony Buzbee, “I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!” Jay-Z also emphasized that he believes such grave allegations should be pursued as criminal complaints rather than civil ones. The statement is combative and chaotic, with Jay-Z accusing Buzbee of wearing a “cheap suit” and being a “marine that lacks valor.”

This letter hasn’t helped Jay-Z much in the court of public opinion, where his reputation directly impacts his career. One user on X called Jay-Z’s statement condescending and narcissistic — a sentiment that’s hard to argue with, especially considering Diddy’s allegations from Cassie also started as a civil suit.

Some users on X questioned why the allegations against Jay-Z seem so unbelievable to his fans, pointing out his close ties with R. Kelly, with whom he recorded two joint albums, and his longtime association with Diddy. Meanwhile, some Houston natives claimed that anyone familiar with Tony Buzbee’s reputation in Houston knows him as a “scam lawyer.”

Regardless of how this case unfolds, one thing is certain: Jay-Z’s statement is miscalculated and insensitive. If he wants to address this issue, he should do so in a more measured manner — and perhaps finally stop ignoring the allegations currently surrounding Diddy as well.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. 

