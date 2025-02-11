‘From her looks to her mannerisms’: Everyone mistook Blue Ivy for Beyoncé at stylish Super Bowl outing with Jay-Z and sister Rumi

As the internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, some are highlighting the increasingly striking similarities between Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

In case you missed it, Lamar delivered a dazzling set midway through the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining him on the list of musical attendees was SZA, who duetted with the rapper on some songs, and Taylor Swift, who was supporting her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce and endured booing from the crowd. Perhaps the star of the show, however, was Blue Ivy, who was spotted at the game with her father, Jay-Z and her rarely seen sister, Rumi.

I know that’s her mother… but Blue is literally Beyoncé’s twin.. from her looks to her mannerisms https://t.co/FH3b1XP1yf — Jerrel (@seattlestoner16) February 10, 2025

It marks the second consecutive year that Blue Ivy has appeared at the sporting showdown, having also attended with her father last year. In between all the commentary around an overdue sighting of Rumi, many fans were quick to point out Blue Ivy’s striking resemblance to her mother. “Blue is literally Beyoncé’s twin,” one onlooker wrote on X, “from her looks to her mannerisms.” Many others said they “honestly thought Blue was Beyoncé at first glance,” especially since the eldest Knowles-Carter child “really is getting so tall now.” While the resemblance is natural, the comparisons will reach overdrive if Blue Ivy ever learns the Single Ladies dance. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, after all.

Causing even more fanfare, Blue Ivy turned heads with her Super Bowl outfit, sporting a chic leather jacket, some casual blue jeans, and a pair of sunglasses like her dad. Fans also showered love on seven-year-old Rumi, calling the youngest child — the twin of brother, Sir — “stole the show” and looked “adorable.” Beyoncé’s absence from this year’s Super Bowl might’ve caused some fans to double-take, but the mother-daughter duo have been spotted frequently together in recent months.

girl for a sec i thought blue was beyonce fhgj she really is getting so tall lmao https://t.co/mGdRH9cNRs — nina you'll be fine! (@deadneena) February 10, 2025

For starters, Blue Ivy appeared alongside Beyoncé as part of the singer’s Christmas Day Halftime Show last year, causing similar fanfare on social media. Before that, she joined both her parents on the red carpet premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, the Disney film in which she voiced Kiara. More recently, Blue Ivy took to the Grammys stage to support Beyoncé’s win for her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

As a nice crossover moment, Beyoncé handed the halftime show baton to Lamar, after delivering her own Super Bowl performance back in 2013. Other musicians spotted at the sporting event this year included Ice Spice, HAIM, and Megan Thee Stallion. President Donald Trump was also in attendance, and reacted gleefully on social media to the crowd’s booing of Swift, likely in response to the pop star’s endorsement of his opponent, Kamala Harris. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on social media following the football team’s loss.

i honestly thought Blue was Beyonce at first glance. I LOVE HER https://t.co/eINRFqOBHc — wagon wheel watusi (@bridez42) February 10, 2025

The president added that Swift “got BOOED out of the Stadium,” which is false, before declaring that “MAGA is very unforgiving.” Let’s all thank our lucky stars that Trump didn’t get wind of Blue Ivy’s appearance, since he’d then incur the wrath of the Beyhive, which is only slightly less intense than the Swifties.

