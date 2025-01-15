SZA announces future career change ahead of massive Kendrick Lamar 2025 tour

SZA is eyeing a dramatic career change following her upcoming tour with Kendrick Lamar. On Jan. 4 the singer wrote on X, “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”
The singer didn’t make it clear how many albums are in her contract or when she will begin recording the final two. Her discography includes Ctrl (2017) and SOS (2022).
2025 will be an exciting year for SZA
In addition to the tour with Lamar, SZA will also make her acting debut this year. She’ll costar in the upcoming film One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer, who told People that fans will definitely enjoy her performance.
“The world is about to be just gagged,” Palmer said. “Honestly, it’s so, so good. I really am just so proud of you and the movie. It’s all, to me, a match made in heaven.”
SZA also told the outlet she’s “trying something new” despite her own anxiety about being in a movie. She added, “I have tons of fears of being perceived on camera, talking, my voice [and] being next to Keke, who’s a superstar of so many multitudes.” The movie lands in theaters Jan. 17.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 tour dates
SZA and Lamar’s Grand National Tour begins in Minnesota on April 19 and ends in Washington, D.C. on June 18. Here are the tour dates:
- April 19 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
- April 23 – Houston, NRG Stadium
- April 26 – Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
- April 29 – Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 3 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
- May 5 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
- May 8-9 – East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
- May 12 – Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium
- May 17 – Seattle, Lumen Field
- May 21-23 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
- May 27 – Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium
- May 29 – San Francisco, Oracle Park
- May 31 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
- June 4 – St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center
- June 6 – Chicago, Soldier Field
- June 10 – Detroit, Ford Field
- June 12 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
- June 16 – Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18 – Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium
Published: Jan 15, 2025 10:16 am