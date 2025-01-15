SZA announces future career change ahead of massive Kendrick Lamar 2025 tour

SZA is eyeing a dramatic career change following her upcoming tour with Kendrick Lamar. On Jan. 4 the singer wrote on X, “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

The singer didn’t make it clear how many albums are in her contract or when she will begin recording the final two. Her discography includes Ctrl (2017) and SOS (2022).

2025 will be an exciting year for SZA

In addition to the tour with Lamar, SZA will also make her acting debut this year. She’ll costar in the upcoming film One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer, who told People that fans will definitely enjoy her performance.

“The world is about to be just gagged,” Palmer said. “Honestly, it’s so, so good. I really am just so proud of you and the movie. It’s all, to me, a match made in heaven.”

SZA also told the outlet she’s “trying something new” despite her own anxiety about being in a movie. She added, “I have tons of fears of being perceived on camera, talking, my voice [and] being next to Keke, who’s a superstar of so many multitudes.” The movie lands in theaters Jan. 17.

SZA and Lamar’s Grand National Tour begins in Minnesota on April 19 and ends in Washington, D.C. on June 18. Here are the tour dates:

April 19 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

May 8-9 – East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, Lumen Field

May 21-23 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium

