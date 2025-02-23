‘Girl how much is your student loans’: It’s only February, and Beyoncé’s already taken everything I have

It’s no longer a surprise that Beyoncé has several superpowers: she can sing, dance, and put on a show like no other. However, another mystical gift the Queen Bey possesses is the power to make me open up my wallet without thinking about the consequences… and thankfully, millions of other Beyhive members feel the same way.

Now, am I complaining? Nope, because every product or event she’s endorsed has been amazing. But for the love of all things beautiful, Beyoncé, could you please let my wallet breathe?

Beyoncé’s got us broke!

For context, in 2024, Beyoncé had the Hive dipping into our wallets multiple times, proving that not only is she the Queen of music, but she’s also the Queen of side hustles. There was the Cécred haircare launch, the release of SirDavis whiskey, and the fragrance duo CÉ NOIR and CÉ LUMIÈRE. And this all came while we were in recovery from the Renaissance World Tour.

Now it’s a brand new year, and the month of love has come with much more than Valentine’s Day expenses. Oh, yes. Beyoncé had us tussling for a space in the queue for the Cowboy Carter Tour, and frothing at the mouth with some new CÉ LUMIÈRE teasers. And now, to seal the deal, Bey’s announced that Cécred will now be available at Ulta Beauty, so you can expect some real-life queues very soon as after only one year, Cécred has quickly become one of the most revered haircare lines to hit the market! Reviews have been extremely positive, yet another sign that lots of time, effort, and love were put into creating the products.

But when it’s all said and done, Beyoncé’s simultaneously taking our money and giving room for the Beyhive members to laugh away their pain with some of the most hilarious side comments.

“Girl how much is your student loans” remains one of my favorites, because surely Beyoncé’s got some serious debts to pay off, a la Bruno Mars… right? Some other comments include poking fun at the idea that the fans have been tasked with the responsibility of taking care of her twins, Sir and Rumi’s college funds!

Saddle up, Hive!

Obviously, Beyoncé could sell us a puddle of slime and we’d rush to the counters. But it’s pretty remarkable being a member of a fanbase that’s currently being fed quality, even in the midst of quantity. This decade alone, Beyoncé’s blessed the Hive with stellar albums, incredible tours, fashion, perfume, whisky, vinyl, and more, and there’s never been a dip in quality.

Now, the fans are gearing up for what’s shaping up to be the most fashion-forward tour in recent times, and that’s saying a lot after the Renaissance World Tour brought out the creative, futuristic side of the Hive. With the Cowboy Carter Tour underway, things are about to get even more creative, as concertgoers will incorporate country swagger and fashion into their various fits. Without a doubt, Beyoncé’s about to throw the most amazing country party this decade! So if you haven’t, it’s time to get familiar with all of the brilliant tracks on Cowboy Carter.

