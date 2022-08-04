Every song on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ ranked from great to best

It’s no easy feat to make a 16-track album that is free of skips, or where each song is simultaneously unique, yet so similar. However, by some superpower, Beyoncé has done so on her seventh solo endeavor — Renaissance — a blissful dance album. With its cohesive and seamless production, and groovy timelessness, the multiple Grammy Award-winner struck gold, succeeding far out of her comfort zone with magical dance and house tracks centered around fun, love, sex, queerness, audacity, and Black excellence.

Continuing her reign as Queen supreme, Renaissance has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with praise for her undeniable versatility, vocal vastness, and musical mastery. There are numerous co-songwriters and producers on this distinguished body of work that contribute to the album’s elevating feel and multifaceted energy.

Here is a ranking of all the songs on the project, from great to best! (Because let’s be clear, there really is no bad song on the album.)

16. “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND”

By far one of the most experimentalist tracks off the album, “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND” shows off Beyoncé’s continuous versatility as she wields such expert control over what is probably her most exaggerated vocal performance ever. The lyrics are far from subtle as she demands her rightful place in her lover’s mind. It’s Beyoncé like fans have never seen her before, and A.G. Cook’s touch is strongly felt on this track.

15. “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”

The title initially led fans to thinking Beyoncé would be making another political stand reminiscent of “Formation”, but in true Queen fashion, she flipped the switch on us all, emphasizing that SHE is in fact, America’s problem. With kickass rap flows, a ruckus-inducing beat, and all the self-confidence she could muster, Beyoncé took a leap with this song, and boy did it pay off.

14. “ENERGY”

At barely two minutes long, “ENERGY” is the shortest song on Renaissance and is the perfect track in-between “CUFF IT” and “BREAK MY SOUL”, while the listener recovers before another round of high-octane music. The song features Jamaican-American artist BEAM as he raps over the song’s eclectic drums.

13. “THIQUE”

A track that will set fire to any club within a 10-mile radius, “THIQUE” is one of many songs on the album filled with one assertion after another. Beyoncé’s confidence is on exhibition here, as she raps and sings about being better at everything. It’s a performer’s appetizer and a definite scene stealer.

12. “I’M THAT GIRL”

The opener to the already classic album, Beyoncé reminds anyone who chose to be forgetful that she’s always going to be tiers above others. She quietly sings about how it’s not the diamonds, pearls, or even her man that define her power— she’s just that girl. It’s “Bow Down” all over again, but this time without a warning of sorts. It’s just a declaration, and at this point, there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

11. “BREAK MY SOUL”

The world’s first foray into what was to come, “BREAK MY SOUL” polarized many fans upon release. While some praised the singer’s dip into the pool of house music, others revealed they were not used to this sound. Whatever the case may be, this song was just the tip of the proverbial iceberg as Beyoncé ended up releasing an entire album filled with dance and house music. The lyrics of the track are encouraging and features vocals from Big Freedia, whom she famously collaborated with on “Sorry” off her acclaimed Lemonade album.

10. “SUMMER RENAISSANCE”

“SUMMER RENAISSANCE” is the album’s 16th and final track, and the perfect end to a sparkly album filled with blissful tracks of love, freedom, pride, and joy. On the closer, she interpolates the classic dance track “I Feel Love” by the Queen of Disco herself, Donna Summer. It’s a befitting end to the album, and is one of the most colorful songs on the project, as Beyoncé sounds unconfined over the stylish beat.

9. “CHURCH GIRL”

When the track list for the album dropped a few days earlier, “CHURCH GIRL” became one of the most anticipated songs from the project due to the information that Beyoncé has sampled the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters. While some fans expected the track to be an ode to the singer’s Christian roots, Beyoncé turned heads with sexually aggressive lyrics, stamping the track as a twerk masterpiece. As she sings “nobody can judge me but me”, the singer encourages others to be free to let loose with their friends, and most importantly, love themselves. It’s not what a lot of people expected, but it’s what the people needed to hear.

8. “COZY”

A triple threat of a song, “COZY” is all about powerful feminine energy, Black excellence, and the glorious LGBTQ+ community. It’s about inner strength and being comfortable in one’s skin. It’s an anthem for sure, but that’s not going to stop it from making you want to dance.

7. “MOVE”

Featuring three generations of talented musical artists, Jamaican icon Grace Jones and the Nigerian star Tems lend their voices to “MOVE”, an upbeat track about girl power. The song infuses elements of dancehall, afrobeat, and RnB to create an infectious banger that will light up any dance floor.

6. “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA”

With her vocal agility on full display, “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” has quickly become one of the favorites from Renaissance, with several musicians and fans attempting to recreate her riffs and runs beginning from the 3:06 mark. From the first few seconds, the song glistens as the powerhouse vocalist opts for utilizing the soothing and softer textures of her vocals in what will undoubtedly be heralded as one of Beyoncé’s best love songs ever.

5. “CUFF IT”

“CUFF IT” is an ode to the Black disco sound that swarmed through the clubs in the ‘70s, and is all about having the time of your life and being unapologetic about it. With lyrics about sex, partying and having a good time, the track borrows from many nostalgic club elements, from shimmering synth beats, to trumpet hooks, and syncopated rhythmic bass lines. It’s one of the lighter tracks on the album, but still shines in its own illustrious way.

4. “HEATED”

In this afrobeat- and dance-inspired track, Beyoncé reminds us that she’s the hottest thing since sliced bread (as if we forgot). There’s a star-studded credit songwriters list behind this ultra spicy track, and it all works so well without sounding overwhelming at all. But what stands out most about this infectious song is Beyoncé’s precious shout out to her late gay Uncle Johnny, who she dedicated the album to.

3. “PURE/HONEY”

This two-part club track kicks off with Beyoncé rapping about her sexiness, as well as that of all the other pretty boys and girls on “PURE”. With a heavy retro bass and the self-confident liner, “It should cost a million to look this good”, she flows into the funky “HONEY” which is all about all the ways she plans to fulfill her lust and gratification. It’s raunchy, taboo, and erotic, but most of all, pure fun. The song may or may not contain several suggestive innuendos, but who cares? Certainly not us.

2. “VIRGO’S GROOVE”

At six minutes and eight seconds long, “VIRGO’S GROOVE” is the longest track on Renaissance, and yet, doesn’t seem long enough. Featuring some of her most intricate runs, a call-and-response chorus, and her shameless professions of love, Beyoncé effortlessly soars over the glossy funky beat. The song is one of her sexiest songs ever, with not-so-subtle lyrics about making mind-blowing love.

1. “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

It’s gotta be tough to beat a song that kicks off with a warning not to leave the dance floor. For this banger, which has already become a phenomenon with fans, Beyoncé solidified herself as a queer icon, dipping her toes into the very essence of the ballroom scene. The song flourishes with its vivacious production accommodated by the Queen’s breathy and sexy vocals which encourage listeners to be their sexiest and most unique self. At the time of the album’s release, “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” was quickly hailed by fans and other celebrities as one of the standout tracks, and rightly so.