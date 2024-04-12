Once again, Beyoncé has crafted an album without skips, and Cowboy Carter’s acclaim is more than well-deserved.

Recommended Videos

However, the simultaneous burden and joy of ranking every song on the album from worst to best falls on me. Not that I mind though. The beauty of Cowboy Carter is that each song offers something completely different from the other. As a result, the title of “best song on the album” is more than subjective, because even I may have changed my mind a couple of times since the album’s been released.

Much like Act I: Renaissance, there’s no bad song on the project, and each tune weaves seamlessly and beautifully into the next. Undoubtedly, the interludes, although important, will make up for the bottom part of the rank, while I move upwards to declare one lucky song number one! But whether or not you agree with me, that’s okay! As long as you’re bumping to Cowboy Carter, you’re alright in my book (and I hope I’m alright in yours!) So saddle up, as I rank each of the 27 tracks from least favorite, to “I literally cannot stop hitting rewind on this.”

27. “SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON”

26. “SMOKE HOUR II”

25. “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW”

23. “DOLLY P”

24. “OH LOUISIANA”

22. “AMEN”

21. “ALLIIGATOR TEARS”

20. “DESERT EAGLE”

19. “MY ROSE”

18. “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

17. “PROTECTOR”

16. “JUST FOR FUN”

15. “TYRANT”

14. “RIIVERDANCE”

13. “JOLENE”

12. “SPAGHETII”

11. “16 CARRIAGES”

10. “BLACKBIIRD”

9. “DAUGHTER”

8. “II MOST WANTED”

7. “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN”

6. “LEVII’S JEANS”

5. “FLAMENCO”

4. “II HANDS II HEAVEN”

For the top three tracks, let’s dig a little deeper as to why they’ve received the crown of Cowboy Carter’s most acclaimed trio.

3. “AMERIICAN REQUIEM”

It’s not news anymore about what pushed Beyoncé to create Cowboy Carter. After feeling ostracized by the country music industry back in 2016, the Texas native decided to kick back the best way she knew how to- with her music. “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” is basically her ode to her roots.

In summary, she’s letting everyone know that she deserves to be heard, because nobody owns the monopoly on the genre. In fact, it’s quite ironic considering she was once labeled “too country,” in her early years, only to be dismissed years later as “not country enough.” For years, Black artists have been gatekept from country music, and this song (and the album), serves as a way to disrupt the system. Truly, as far as album openers go, it doesn’t get better than this champion of a song.

2. “YA YA”

Right before “YA YA” blows our hats off, the legendary Linda Martell tips her hat to Beyoncé’s artistry on “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW.” The 20th track on the album is the most explosive. “YA YA” pays homage to the pioneering Rodeo Chitlin Circuit, which served to give Black voices in music their very own space to make music and express their creative artistry while touring. It’s such an emotional experience, especially for veteran artists who could never have imagined that their music would travel around the globe. Just as Linda Martell said, “YA YA” is a “unique listening experience.” We’re getting a history lesson, star power, and some of the best vocals of her career… all in one song. What’s not to love?

1. “BODYGUARD”

Undoubtedly the digestible, radio-friendly song on Cowboy Carter, “BODYGUARD” is Beyoncé at her sexiest. Luckily, it also has the added benefit of being extremely infectious. With sultry vocals, and a comforting rhythm, “BODYGUARD” is quite like a warm, sunny day, lemonade in hand. Sure it’s not going to spur any historical deep dives, or push a hidden message. It’s simply a sweet, sweet song, and that’s what makes it so, so good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more