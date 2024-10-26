‘We are poor, sis!!!’: Beyoncé wants us to dig into our pockets again after already taking everything we have

Beyoncé is the perfect example of when a Queen bee and her loyal hive members are in perfect harmony. We’re always going to root for her, even if that means dipping into the deepest parts of our savings.

As the fans anxiously wait for a Cowboy Carter tour announcement, Beyoncé has kept the Beyhive’s wallets busy! Naturally, she has shown, more recently than ever, that she has numerous tricks up her sleeve, and her latest side hustles have proven rather lucrative. But after re-emerging in the fragrance market with CÉ NOIR, Beyoncé’s not letting up. A new perfume, CÉ LUMIÈRE, is here, and this time, the Queen is promising us we’re going to shine!

The Queen of side hustles

A running joke among the fandom is how Beyoncé always keeps our wallets empty. But even when we complain about being poor, we’re still first in line at the stores. And that’s pretty much what to expect with CÉ LUMIÈRE, as history is bound to repeat itself.

After draining us dry at the Renaissance World Tour, we’ve had to purchase merch, new music, and still plan for a surprise tour announcement. But that’s not all. This year alone, Beyoncé dipped her toe in the spirits market, debuting her whiskey brand, SirDavis. She’s also earned rave reviews for her brand new hair care line, Cécred. All in all, 2024 has been a financially demanding year for the Beyhive.

But one definitive fact is, despite her constant churning out of products, Beyoncé is as meticulous as they come. While it may seem like these are rapid releases, each product has been years in the making, which is proven by its impeccable quality. From the hair care line Cécred, to the SirDavis whiskey, and the fragrance duo CÉ NOIR and CÉ LUMIÈRE, Beyoncé has truly outdone herself. And let’s not even start with the quality of her music!

Patiently waiting for the TOUR!

Beyoncé is ‘planning an epic 2025 UK stadium tour’, including 5 nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, according to insiders. #CowboyCarterWorldTour pic.twitter.com/fbUHAPyc0K — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) September 10, 2024

Beyoncé released Act II: Cowboy Carter, the highly anticipated follow-up album to 2022’s Renaissance, in March 2024. The album was highly acclaimed for its genre-expanding ethos as a country-inspired body of work. Beyoncé has always been very intentional about centering Blackness and the Black experience in her art, and Cowboy Carter was an elevated reminder of this fact, despite false beliefs that country music is a “white” genre.

Following the release of the album, fans immediately started to wonder when a tour would be announced. While there was some initial speculation that a tour announcement would come in the weeks following the album release, it has now been months with no official news. Some fans point to the fact that the Renaissance World Tour announcement came months after the album release, so Beyoncé might be doing the same for Cowboy Carter.

All things considered, Beyoncé is still fresh off the road, as the Renaissance tour only ended a year ago in October 2023. But it’s not our fault we’re obsessed with everything she does! That tour raked in over $579 million in revenue according to a report from Billboard Boxscore, breaking into the top ten highest-grossing tours of all time. So forgive us for trying to save our coin for the next record-breaking tour, especially since we have no idea when she’s going to hit us with an announcement. Now as for CÉ LUMIÈRE… will we be purchasing? Obviously, but now we’re gonna need some more time to save for the tour. And by the way, Bey, we’re still starving for the visuals!

