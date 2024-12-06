‘Not for the broke fans’: Kendrick Lamar’s tickets presale prices ignites fan backlash over CashApp for 2025 tour

Kendrick Lamar has been a hot topic of conversation in the last 24 hours, and it’s probably not for the reasons you’d think.

Recommended Videos

The 37-year-old rapper has had a great year. In September, it was revealed that he’d been picked to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, and on Wednesday, he announced that he’d be embarking on his highly anticipated Grand National Tour next year.

Fans seemed excited when Lamar dropped the tour news. However, the excitement quickly turned to frustration when people noticed the sky-high pricetags on presale tickets.

It almost feels like Deja vu after we have just lived through this price-gouging story with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

TICKETS: Kendrick Lamar 2025 tour

Nosebleed seats in the upper levels for Lamar’s May 29 stop in San Francisco are currently going for $337 or more, with floor seats near the stage priced at $1179.

Many of the rapper’s diehard fans – who had been riding with him since his first album, “Section .80,” came out in 2011 – set social media ablaze with their frustration.

“I remember when hip hop concerts cost $50-$60 per ticket. $350 per ticket for Kendrick Lamar in the nose bleeds is insane lmao hard pass,” one disgruntled fan wrote on X.

Other fans took to the comment section of Lamar’s Instagram post announcing the tour to vent their frustration.

One person wrote, “Those ticket prices were not for the broke fans and definitely for the privileged elite. I found nothing under $300 in the pre sale. Such a bummer I was really hoping to see yall this time.”

Image from Getty

“But like why are tickets the cost of any plane ticket….why Kendrick,” another fan wrote.

“You need to fix the prices,” a third person said, alongside three crying face emojis.

“30 dollars cheapest ticket, absolutely absurd prices yall should feel shame,” wrote another.

Many fans blame the outrageous prices on dynamic pricing, strategy businesses like Ticketmaster use at times to adjust prices in real-time based on market demand.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lamar’s upcoming tour.

Tickets for Lamar’s 2025 Grand National Tour are currently available on StubHub. As of this writing, there are still some affordable seats at his East Rutherford, New Jersey for as little as $120.

BUY NOW: Kendrick Lamar 2025 Grand National Tour tickets

Who’s touring with Kendrick Lamar in 2025?

Image from Getty

Lamar is taking Solána Imani Rowe, known by fans as Sza, on his 2025 tour. The pair previously collabed on the “Black Panther” soundtrack single “All the Stars.” Sza, 35, was also featured in two songs on his GNX album released in November of this year.

Kendrick Lamar 2025 tour schedule

Lamar’s Grand National Tour will kick off in Minnesota on April 19 and wraps up in Washington D.C. on June 18. Here is the full schedule:

April 19 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

May 8-9 – East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, Lumen Field

May 21-23 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy