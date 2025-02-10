‘Such immense hatred’: Taylor Swift left visibly unnerved after being loudly booed at the Super Bowl and Trump is loving it

A lot can change in a year. 2024’s Super Bowl LVIII was a fairytale come true for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with her attendance boosting viewership figures, attracting a new demographic, and saw intense interest. It ended in true rom-com style with Swift dashing back from a concert in Japan, only to see Kelce’s Chiefs come back from behind to snatch victory, with the couple kissing as ticker-tape rained around them.

Recommended Videos

Well, we live in a different world now and it’s safe to say Swift didn’t receive the same hero’s welcome at Super Bowl LIX. Just as before Swift ensured she was in the crowd to watch Kelce play, though this year the Chiefs were trounced by the Eagles 22 to 40. To add insult to injury, when Swift was displayed on the Ceasar’s Superdrome Jumbotron the crowd erupted into a torrent of loud boos.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Swift, who was sat next to Ice Spice, looked visibly taken aback. After all, The Eras Tour saw her bathe in the adulation of tens of thousands of fans in cities around the world, so this might be the first time she’s faced a truly unfriendly crowd in a long time. She shot the camera a nervous and awkward glance before composing herself and trying to laugh it off. A lip-reading expert claims she muttered “Awww what. What’s going on?” to Ice Spice.

Donald Trump also received his fair share of boos when he walked out onto the field, though less than Swift. And, predictably, he was very soon gloating on social media, saying “MAGA is very unforgiving”:

Image via Truth Social

So is this a sea change in how Swift is perceived? Has the 2024 election and return of Donald Trump so quickly inverted the cultural compass that the mere sight of the feminist, Democrat-supporting Taylor Swift will draw boos? Perhaps not quite.

It’s notable that in this particular match Swift was caught in an awkward place. As she’s there to support Kelce she should be cheering for a Chiefs victory, though in reality she’s been a lifelong Eagles fan. Her song ‘gold rush’ refers to “my Eagles T-shirt hanging from my door” and she’s been pictured wearing Eagles t-shirts and sweaters on numerous occasions.

Grown ass men booing Taylor when trump is there is pure misogyny



And Taylor Swift is a life long eagles fan, and her boyfriend is in the Chiefs so she’s winning no matter who wins pic.twitter.com/oD0aORP8rJ — Keanu⸆⸉ 💌 (@OtterAndCat_) February 10, 2025

The theory goes that this landed her in a perfect storm: Chiefs fans know she’s probably secretly rooting for the Eagles, and Eagles fans see her as betraying the team. Thus, the booing. That said, we simply can’t discount that there will have been many Trump voters in the crowd eager to hate her for her political stance — and after all Trump himself famously posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” when she endorsed Kamala Harris.

"The world is healing!" literally what did Taylor Swift do to garner such immense hatred in all of you. Americans cheer on a convicted felon as their president but boo a celebrity for appearing at a football game??? Y'all act like she murdered your entire families. https://t.co/lSwXeQytfP — yz⸆⸉ (@everhero13) February 10, 2025

Needless to say, Swifties weren’t impressed:

that stadium cheered for trump but booed taylor swift? just abolish the whole sport pic.twitter.com/r397ryH4XA — illusionist 🖤 (@so_it_gays) February 10, 2025

applauding trump (rapist) but booing taylor swift??? congratulations to the united states for being the stupidest country in history pic.twitter.com/V9pepDbUGS — head taybrina⸆⸉ 合 🩰 (@headtaybrina) February 10, 2025

booing taylor swift is bold behavior congrats on cursing the next 13 generations of your bloodline — irene anna (@enerianna) February 10, 2025

Whatever spin people you can put on this it really doesn’t bode well for the future. Just months ago it would have been unimaginable for Swift to be so loudly booed by a large crowd. Unfortunately, we’re now living in Donald Trump’s world, so buckle up and look forward to four more years of hooting morons.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy