Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Image via YouTube/ET
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Such immense hatred’: Taylor Swift left visibly unnerved after being loudly booed at the Super Bowl and Trump is loving it

This does not bode well for the next four years.
David James
David James
|

Published: Feb 10, 2025 06:46 am

A lot can change in a year. 2024’s Super Bowl LVIII was a fairytale come true for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with her attendance boosting viewership figures, attracting a new demographic, and saw intense interest. It ended in true rom-com style with Swift dashing back from a concert in Japan, only to see Kelce’s Chiefs come back from behind to snatch victory, with the couple kissing as ticker-tape rained around them.

Recommended Videos

Well, we live in a different world now and it’s safe to say Swift didn’t receive the same hero’s welcome at Super Bowl LIX. Just as before Swift ensured she was in the crowd to watch Kelce play, though this year the Chiefs were trounced by the Eagles 22 to 40. To add insult to injury, when Swift was displayed on the Ceasar’s Superdrome Jumbotron the crowd erupted into a torrent of loud boos.

Swift, who was sat next to Ice Spice, looked visibly taken aback. After all, The Eras Tour saw her bathe in the adulation of tens of thousands of fans in cities around the world, so this might be the first time she’s faced a truly unfriendly crowd in a long time. She shot the camera a nervous and awkward glance before composing herself and trying to laugh it off. A lip-reading expert claims she muttered “Awww what. What’s going on?” to Ice Spice.

Donald Trump also received his fair share of boos when he walked out onto the field, though less than Swift. And, predictably, he was very soon gloating on social media, saying “MAGA is very unforgiving”:

Donald Trump Truth Social post
Image via Truth Social

So is this a sea change in how Swift is perceived? Has the 2024 election and return of Donald Trump so quickly inverted the cultural compass that the mere sight of the feminist, Democrat-supporting Taylor Swift will draw boos? Perhaps not quite.

It’s notable that in this particular match Swift was caught in an awkward place. As she’s there to support Kelce she should be cheering for a Chiefs victory, though in reality she’s been a lifelong Eagles fan. Her song ‘gold rush’ refers to “my Eagles T-shirt hanging from my door” and she’s been pictured wearing Eagles t-shirts and sweaters on numerous occasions.

The theory goes that this landed her in a perfect storm: Chiefs fans know she’s probably secretly rooting for the Eagles, and Eagles fans see her as betraying the team. Thus, the booing. That said, we simply can’t discount that there will have been many Trump voters in the crowd eager to hate her for her political stance — and after all Trump himself famously posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” when she endorsed Kamala Harris.

Needless to say, Swifties weren’t impressed:

Whatever spin people you can put on this it really doesn’t bode well for the future. Just months ago it would have been unimaginable for Swift to be so loudly booed by a large crowd. Unfortunately, we’re now living in Donald Trump’s world, so buckle up and look forward to four more years of hooting morons.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google