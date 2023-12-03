How many kids does Beyoncé have?

Beyoncé is arguably the biggest star in the world, so naturally, it’s still gonna be a shock that someone simply calls her “mom.”

An entire generation of kids have grown up listening to Beyoncé, and the entire world recognizes her as an undeniable talent. We have all witnessed her growth in the industry, as well as her longevity and enduring significance, which are nothing short of astounding. However, while Beyoncé may be the mother of the House of Renaissance, she really only has three biological kids. Across the globe, only these three can boast about being direct descendants of the iconic Queen Bey.

Blue Ivy Carter

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMAs, at the end of an electrifying performance of “Love on Top.” Following the unspoken announcement, the internet went into a frenzy, and understandably so. Subsequently, Blue Ivy was born in New York City on January 7, 2012, becoming Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child. She entered the world amid a swirl of media anticipation. Being the firstborn of such a powerhouse couple, the buzz around her birth was no surprise.

Since her earlier years, Blue Ivy has been a fixture in the public eye. Now only 11 years old, her grace and poise already seem to echo the regal aura of her mother. Although she is still in her preteen years, the child star has already etched her name in the annals of achievement. Notably, at just 2 days old, her vocals were featured on “Glory” by Jay-Z.

Subsequently, she became a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person with a Billboard-charting song. In addition, her feature on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” earned her a Grammy award, which set another world record. Most recently, Blue Ivy toured with her mother for the Renaissance World Tour between May and October 2023. Her appearances during the performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade” throughout the tour were among the major highlights of the shows.

Sir and Rumi Carter (6)

Following Blue Ivy’s birth, Beyoncé’s next pregnancy was another worldwide event. On February 1, 2017, she revealed on Instagram that she would soon be welcoming twins. After the announcement, as expected, the internet went wild yet again. That post went on to break the world record for the most-liked image on Instagram at the time. Rumi, a daughter, and Sir, a son, were born several months later, on June 13, 2017.

Now 6 years old, the twins have grown up in the midst of immense cultural influence and guarded privacy. As a result, unlike Blue Ivy, they are relatively enigmatic figures in the public eye. Notwithstanding, they make public appearances on some occasions, and go to most places with their mother. For example, as seen in the Renaissance film trailer, the kids supported Beyoncé throughout the tour. It remains to be seen if they will follow in the footsteps of their parents and venture into the entertainment industry. However, so far, they have only appeared in the BTS footage with their mother which usually makes it into documentary films like Homecoming (2019).