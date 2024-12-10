Beyoncé and Blue Ivy outglow each other on the ‘Mufasa’ red carpet amid gruesome Jay-Z allegations

There’s nothing better for showing support than a very public appearance, and the Carters put a united front amid gruesome allegations that came out recently involving Jay-Z. The rapper showed up at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King to support his wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue Ivy is never escaping the nepo baby allegations, as the 12-year-old daughter of the music power couple has a brand-new title to put in her already-impressive resume. She stars alongside her mother in Mufasa, the spin-off sequel to the 2019 photorealistic(-ish) live action remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé reprises her voiceover role from Disney’s previous installment as Nala, and Blue Ivy is joining her as the voice for lioness cub Kiara.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have often worked together and shared the stage at her concerts, and the famous tween even won a Grammy for a collab with her mom. This year, Blue Ivy stepped further into her mother’s shoes — not only becoming a movie star in Mufasa, but by taking yet another page from Beyonce’s playbook as a fashionista.

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé were radiant on the red carpet

The last few days haven’t been easy for the Carters, as Jay-Z is the latest big name to be hit with rape allegations. Following his best friend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ fall from grace and subsequent legal issues, the spotlight has moved on the Carters, who have been accused of knowing what went on behind closed doors at Diddy’s infamous “freak offs.”

On Dec. 9, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was accused of allegedly luring a 13-year-old girl to an after-party for the MTV VMAs in 2000. The lawsuit accuses both Combs and Carter of sexually assaulting the then-13-year-old. Jay-Z instantly denied the allegations, and is proving to the world he doesn’t care about the public fracas as he stepped out with his family. Beyoncé’s mom also attended the event, despite her eye-raising reaction to the Jay-Z allegations.

The mother-daughter duo zeroed in on the gold theme of The Lion King, and twinned in different but harmonious gold outfits. Beyoncé opted for a daring column gown from the Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection. The polka dot strapless gown featured a cutout around the bust and a serious thigh gap, with Beyoncé letting her blonde hair down in a sea of curls. She paired the look with black Jimmy Choo Dahl platforms, a look that came together thanks to her longtime stylist Shiona Turini.

Not every 12-year-old gets to wear couture at high profile events, but Blue Ivy is far from a regular girl. With such influential parents, the Carters’ firstborn child grew up with the best, and she previously impressed on the red carpet for the 2019’s The Lion King with her mom as they both dressed in Alexander McQueen.

This time, she didn’t go for the same designer as her mother, and was a star in her own right. Blue Ivy wore a golden princess gown designed by Christian Siriano, making her look like a real-life Disney princess. With a voluminous gilded skirt falling down in waves around her and her natural hair down her back, Blue Ivy looked royal. Her shoes weren’t visible, but the 12-year-old was taller than her mother, even with Beyoncé’s towering Jimmy Choo platforms, so heels were not out of the question.

There has been some criticism around the strapless dress making the preteen look older than her age, but Blue Ivy has always acted older than her age. Whether it was shushing her parents at awards shows, or simply attending important music events at a young age, Blue Ivy Carter proved she was not a regular child. Plus, anyone would love dressing up in such a gorgeous dress, whether at 5, 10, 18, or 50. Dress me up.

Beyoncé further praised her daughter on social media, putting all the spotlight on her despite the ongoing criticism. “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining,” she shared next to a set of pictures of her oldest daughter. For the Carters, a united front means more than a thousand words.

