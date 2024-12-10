Jay-Z and Beyoncé under fire for using Blue Ivy’s big moment to project ‘family man’ image amid disturbing allegations

No one does damage control quite like A-list celebrities. The more elite they are, the easier it seems for them to evade accountability for even the most heinous of crimes — or they simply run some PR stunt to make sure we forget about every and any accusation.

For years, we’ve seen the Kardashian family partake in similar behavior, becoming known for their strategic PR plays, carefully designed to divert public attention. Today, however, the spotlight has shifted to a different multimillionaire family: the Knowles-Carter clan, thanks to its patriarch and hip-hop legend, Jay-Z, who knew exactly what to do to divert attention.

Jay-Z’s legal troubles have led the rapper to resort to calculated actions in an attempt to protect his public image.

Jay-Z tells Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy, to file a criminal case as he denies the allegations:



“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil… pic.twitter.com/gaiormkhWL — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2024

Since Sean “Diddy” Combs’ dramatic fall from grace, it was only a matter of time before scrutiny turned to the Knowles-Carter family — a byproduct of the long-standing friendship between the two New York rap moguls, dating back to the mid-1990s. That moment finally arrived when, on December 9, Chron reported that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly lured a then-13-year-old girl to an after-party for the MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in 2000, during the height of Diddy’s infamous “freak off” era.

According to a lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, the alleged victim claims she was given a non-disclosure agreement to sign and an alcoholic drink that made her feel drowsy, alleging that Combs and Carter proceeded to sexually assault her. To absolutely no one’s surprise, Jay-Z has since denied the allegations almost at the speed of light — but not without the expense of others. In a move that has drawn further criticism, he has now involved his own children in what many see as a calculated bid to protect his reputation.

Blue Ivy Carter’s movie debut has become overshadowed by her father’s controversy.

Recently, Carter and Knowles’ eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, made her acting debut on the big screen as the voice of Princess Kiara in the live-action sequel The Lion King: Mufasa. The young rising star attended the movie premiere in a stunning metallic gold gown, accompanied by her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While the moment could be interpreted as a show of parental support, some fans found the optics unsettling, to say the least.

Comments such as “He should be in jail, not at a movie premiere,” and “Disney supporting inappropriate behavior — what’s new?” quickly surfaced on X. These words referenced the fact that Jay-Z, currently facing serious assault allegations towards a minor, was attending a high-profile premiere alongside his 12-year-old daughter for a movie aimed at children.

He should be in jail not at a movie premiere — rhl (@ridewitminaj99) December 10, 2024 Disney supporting inappropriate behavior—what's new? — Kenzie✨OF FREE (@wyababee) December 10, 2024

Generally speaking, while Jay-Z has often faced accusations of inappropriate behavior — even towards his wife, Beyoncé, given the controversial nature of how their relationship began — nothing has been as contentious as the current allegations against the rapper. The perception that the family is seemingly taking a PR route to mitigate the backlash by portraying him as a “family man” has not been well-received by many online.

1. Blue is so tall and beautiful. ♥️

2. I get the PR logic re appearing as a united family, but an unselfish parent would've stayed home imo. Using your daughter's event for reputation management when you know your presence will shift media focus away from her is foul. https://t.co/iJyv5Z1cO2 — watashi wa STAR 🌟🎃 (@SosoTheWanderer) December 10, 2024

“Using your daughter’s event for reputation management when you know your presence will shift media focus away from her is foul,” wrote one user on X, accusing Jay-Z and even Beyoncé of selfishly prioritizing damage control over their daughter’s moment.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

