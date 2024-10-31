Diddy’s sons try to fight Kim Kardashian’s ex after he speaks out on ‘freak off’ parties and a swift unfollow followed

Things got heated between Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ three sons at a recent Halloween bash in Los Angeles.

Recommended Videos

The tense altercation came after Ray J spoke out about Diddy’s alleged “freak-off” parties, prompting Kim to unfollow the rapper on social media. Sources told TMZ that Diddy’s sons surrounded and tried to fight Ray J, who was with Amber Rose and manager David Weintraub, in the parking lot when he tried leaving influencer Tara Electra’s party in the early hours.

Shortly after getting in each other’s faces and chest bumping, rapper Chris Brown, who was in a nearby car, swooped in and defused the situation, pulling Diddy’s sons away. The outlet reports that the three boys also tried to confront Ray J inside the party multiple times; however, Ray J, who’s been a friend of the family for years, wouldn’t engage them.

What Ray J said about Diddy

Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

In an interview with News Nation, Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., said he’s still trying to “digest” the Diddy news, and that many “people in the industry” are entirely clueless about the severe accusations surrounding their famous friend. “We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” he said. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

He added, “We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed. And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense.”

The Diddy drama

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Diddy, 54, has been locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since he was arrested in New York on Sept. 16. He currently faces federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation, and engaging in prostitution. Several victims have come forward, alleging that Diddy hosted “freak off” parties where illegal drugs, hidden cameras, sex workers, and underage girls and boys were used to meet his ⏤ and his famous friends’ ⏤ sexual desires.

Houston-based attorney Tony Busbee says that 3,285 people have reached out to him claiming to be victims of the rapper. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his legal team says he plans to fight every charge. Speaking outside a New York courthouse on Sept. 17, Marc Agnifilo, one of his attorneys, said, “Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges.” His legal team has criticized the allegations, saying they “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

Kim unfollows Diddy on social media

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

The Kardashians have known Diddy for years and have been photographed alongside him many times. However, the reality star has tried to distance herself from the rapper amid the allegations, as she unfollowed him on Instagram in March 2024, according to Vibe. Kim was linked to R&B singer Brandy’s brother Ray J between 2003 and 2006, and the couple’s relationship went viral after their sex tape was made public in 2007.

WHERE TO WATCH: The Kardashians on Hulu (free trial)

Several years ago, Kim’s sister Khloe raved about one of the rapper’s parties on an episode of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Referencing a party she attended in 2014, Khloe told her sister Kourtney, “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well, this party…I think half the people there were butt naked.” Viewers can stream all five seasons of The Kardashians on Hulu during a free trial before signing up for a subscription. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been renewed for season 6; however, neither a premiere date nor an official trailer has been released yet. The Disney-owned streaming platform has ordered 20 new episodes of the new season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy