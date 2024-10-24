‘I think their PR person quit’: While he’s in jail, Diddy’s kids are about to premiere a reality show that nobody asked for

You know how they say the children of celebrities can be “out of touch.” Well, Diddy’s children are the latest champions of that sentiment. While their father awaits his 2025 trial, it seems his offspring remain content living it up for cameras.

If you thought Diddy’s children finally breaking their silence was tone-deaf, Quincy Brown, Diddy’s oldest son, has now released a trailer for his upcoming reality TV show, It’s Just A Vlog. And get this, he plans on bringing us into his family home, and documenting the lavish lifestyle he shares with his father and siblings.

No Quincy, your life isn’t just like ours

Quincy Brown posted the trailer of his upcoming family vlog to YouTube on Oct. 23rd, with the title, It’s Just A Vlog: Or Is It A Reality Show? Right off the bat, we’re hit with a quote by Quincy himself, who states: “My life… is just like yours.” What comes next is him revealing to the cameras that he’s got $4.6 million dollars. So yeah, super relatable stuff.

Throughout the 52 second teaser, Quincy and his siblings appear to be enjoying different activities. Believe it or not, Diddy also makes an appearance, as the video promises to take us along with the Combs on a family vacation.

Unsurprisingly, the release of this trailer has been met with a polarizing reception. It’s unclear why Quincy Brown believes that now is a good time to show the Combs family’s many luxurious trips, parties, and hangouts. But while many believe it’s quite careless and inconsiderate, others insist that Diddy’s children should not have to pay for his father’s reported crimes, or at the very least, be ostracized as a result of Diddy’s sins.

However, Quincy and his fellow siblings are also under fire for the joint Instagram post they shared on Oct. 22. In the post, the Combs children all expressed their unwavering support for Diddy, tagging the allegations against their father as “conspiracy theories and false narratives.” This, of course, did not sit well with the public. It’s one thing to distance themselves from their father amid the scandal, but it’s another to vividly renounce the claims by numerous victims over the years.

A strategic PR move?

I think their PR person quit cause no way https://t.co/XBUFSD2Kdf — 🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) October 23, 2024

While nobody expects Diddy’s children to pay for his alleged crimes, the optics of such a vlog remain questionable at best. All in all, it does seem like a strategic attempt to attract sympathy for the disgraced mogul. Barely a week before his children broke their silence, Diddy’s Instagram celebrated his 2-year-old daughter, Love Combs with a series of photos. Even his 83-year-old mother Janice Combs, has come out to declare her son innocent and urged the public not to judge the producer before his day in court.

But with over 120 allegations against him, and some as far back as the early 90s, things aren’t looking so good for Mr. Combs. If Diddy is found guilty, he will be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in federal prison. The charges against the mogul and producer are numerous and include: sex and drug trafficking, and sexual assault, among many others. While he pleaded guilty twice, he was subsequently denied bail, with a trial date set for May 5, 2025.

