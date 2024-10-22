‘We hold onto the truth’: Diddy’s children finally break their silence on father’s arrest, and they have a lot to say

The celebrity fall from grace is one of the entertainment industry’s most played out clichés, but it happens time and time again. Few have fallen from the level of heights reached by Sean “Diddy” Combs, who (as of this writing) sits in a jail cell on charges of racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. After months of silence, his children are finally speaking out, and it sounds like they’re not going to bite the hand that feeds them.

Diddy, 54, has seven children, ranging in age from 33 to one year old. They are: Quincy Taylor Brown, 33; Justin Combs, 30; Christian Combs, 26; Chance Combs, 18; D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17; and the one year old, Love Sean Combs.

The disgraced rap mogul is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he waits for his trial date in May of next year. The post, on son Quincy’s Instagram page, claims that the allegations leveled against their father have been incredibly detrimental to the family.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.”

The statement goes on to say that they know truth “will prevail” and that nothing will break their family apart. Always fun to play the victim when your father was accused of human trafficking. Poor Combs family. They have it so bad.

Even Combs’ mother, Janice Small Combs, thinks her son is being treated unfairly. He’s merely “made mistakes in the past,” she claims, like when he viciously beat up his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and dragged her by the hair back to his hotel room. It was just a mistake, everybody. He’s a good person; why is everyone being so hard on him? Through Diddy’s lawyer, Natalie G Figgers, she said:

“To bear witness [to] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Yes, these allegations are all coming out of nowhere.

As to what “conspiracy theories” the family’s talking about, there have been some fun ones flying around. One is that Diddy and rapper Meek Mills were involved in a sexual relationship. Another is that Diddy ruined J. Lo and Ben Affleck’s relationship. Other theories involve the numerous celebrities that attended his parties, and the idea that he had something to do with Aaliyah’s death. These are unsubstantiated rumors. Indictments, on the other hand, don’t exactly fall into the same gossip-fodder territory.

Diddy’s been at the forefront of the music industry for decades, and was well-known as an intimidating figure who would use force and threats to get what he wanted. Things caught up to him in November of last year, when he was sued by Ventura for beating and trafficking her over the couple’s ten years together. He settled the lawsuit the very next day, but the floodgates opened after that.

