‘He’s collecting allegations like pokemon at this point’: It’s a YIKES for Diddy, who is now facing a casual 120 new assault allegations

An increasing number of individuals have come forward and alleged horrific crimes committed by music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper was arrested on Sept. 16 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York ahead of his trial. Diddy has pleaded not guilty.

On Oct. 1, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced in a news conference that he’s representing 120 individuals who have come forward to file lawsuits against Diddy. According to Buzbee, his team has collected evidence in the form of videos, text messages, and photos that will reveal “many dirty secrets.”

Details of the new lawsuits

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced new sex assault lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs this morning.



He said he's representing more than 120 people in new claims against Combs and others.



"Many powerful people will be exposed. Many dirty secrets will be revealed." pic.twitter.com/5jqcx7oB27 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 1, 2024

According to Buzbee, over 3,000 individuals came to his office to file complaints against Diddy, with allegations dating back to 1991. After reviewing and corroborating the claims, he is now ready to push forward with 120 lawsuits. The lawyer is combing through evidence and will begin filing the numerous lawsuits within the next month. Buzbee is determined to get justice for the 120 victims, and other alleged perpetrators whose identities “will shock you” will be revealed. “I’m talking here about not just the cowardly but complicit bystanders,” the attorney said. “I’m talking about the people that participated, encouraged it. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Of the 120 individuals — 60 men and 60 women — 25 were reportedly minors, the youngest being a 9-year-old boy at the time of the assault. They are from 25 states, but most are from California, New York, Florida, and Georgia. Many of the complainants alleged that they were given a laced drink and were assaulted while they were unconscious. The charges that will be filed in the lawsuits include sexual misconduct, violent sexual assault, facilitated sexual assault with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recording, and false imprisonment, among others.

Buzbee said most of the assaults allegedly happened during Diddy’s parties, including album release parties, holiday parties, and white parties, but some also occurred during auditions at Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records, where individuals hoped to have an opportunity to break into the music industry.

Diddy’s team responds to the allegations

After Buzbee’s news conference, Diddy’s team released a statement. According to his attorney, Erica Wolff, the circumstances surrounding Diddy’s arrest have become “a reckless media circus” and the rapper “cannot address every meritless allegation.” She stated that Diddy denies the new allegations against him and said the statements about him sexually abusing anyone, including minors, are “false and defamatory.”

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Diddy remains at a detention center after his request to be released on bail was denied twice, as a federal judge said that he’s a danger to the community as well as to the witnesses in the legal battle. His legal team is appealing the decision in hopes that the rapper can be released before his trial. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

