Diddy drugged and assaulted 2 more minors including a 10-year-old boy, new suits allege

Warning: This article contains references to allegations and accounts of rape and sexual assault. Please read with care.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Currently held in a federal jail ahead of his federal indictment for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy has racked up a staggeringly large array of criminal cases, civil suits, and other allegations.

The allegations against Combs are extremely serious. In addition to the allegations laid out in his civil lawsuits, he is accused of rape, sexual assault, and the forced distribution of drugs, as well as many other crimes. Previously reports included allegations of crimes committed against a minor of the age of nine. One accuser, Thalia Graves, has stated she was bound and drugged before being assaulted by the former star.

Now, two new suits are being widely reported, both filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York as part of attorney Tony Buzbee’s swath of lawsuits against Combs. The latest suit alleges that in 2005, Combs met with the plaintiff, then a 10-year-old boy, as part of a series of meetings his parents arranged with key figures in the music industry to further their son’s dreams of being in the entertainment industry.

Combs allegedly required a private meeting with the boy, without his parents present. The boy’s parents had hired a consultant, who set up an “audition” with Combs. According to the suit filed, Combs used the opportunity to drug and then rape the plaintiff. When the boy asked to see his parents, Combs allegedly threatened to hurt them if he ever told anyone what happened. The plaintiff has since suffered “severe depression and anxiety.”

The second suit relates to Combs’ Making the Band TV show. In the suit, it is alleged that Combs forced the then-17-year-old plaintiff to perform oral sex on him as part of a test to see how much the plaintiff wanted to be part of the music industry. These new allegations include Combs’ bodyguard, referred to only as “T”.

Combs faces more than a hundred suits and has been the subject of hundreds of allegations spanning decades. Many of the allegations feature his infamous “freak off” parties, attended by celebrities and industry insiders, where it is alleged many of the attendees were made to perform sexual acts on and off camera, under threat. Diddy’s homes were even the center of a federal raid linked to the many allegations. It has even been alleged that Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and that he drugged his personal trainer and forced him to perform sex acts at a “freak-off party”.

Combs’ legal team has reiterated the claim that he has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Requests from Combs’ legal team for bail have been denied by two different judges. He is to remain behind bars until his trial in May of 2025. If convicted of his federal crimes, he could face a life sentence. With charges and allegations continuing to be thrown his way, it certainly doesn’t look good for Combs.

