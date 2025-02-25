‘Anxious’ Prince William pulled out of public duty in order to bring ‘paranoid’ Kate Middleton out of the shade

After the year Kate Middleton had in 2024, it’s no wonder her husband, Prince William would want to do something nice for her, allowing her to relax and enjoy the sunshine, royal responsibilities be damned.

The prince was apparently “anxious” to please his wife following Kate’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent recovery, which saw her out of action for the majority of 2024. GB News reported that he skipped out on attending the BAFTA awards to instead spend the half-term school break with Kate and their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (nine), and Prince Louis (six).

The family reportedly jetted off to somewhere in the Caribbean. Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, revealed that, “William was anxious to give Kate some of the sunshine she craved after her cancer illness which put her in the shade for almost a year.” 2024 wasn’t just tough on Kate, but William and their children too, so a nice getaway would be good for all of them.

But being a royal means that choices for private holidays are a rarity. Kate was allegedly “paranoid about her children’s privacy,” this meant options were pretty limited for the couple. Ultimately they settled on a private Caribbean island. Apparently they had visited the spot before, but details about the holiday destination were kept vague for understandable reasons.

Prince William and Kate’s holiday ruffled a few feathers

The romantic getaway might have been just what the family needed, but it came at a cost. William’s decision to fob off his appearance at the BAFTAs caused a little bit of a stir, but nothing too major – the Prince’s appearance at the event in the past has been spotty in the past anyways. On X, a few people were a little irked at the Prince and Princess of Wales taking so much time off, especially considering they only just came back from a ski holiday back in January.

Look at the 🇬🇧media spilling some tea on the Wales’s. It’s not gone over well that Will(as President of the BAFTA’s) & Kate ditched the ceremony & are sunning it up on vacation #2 in two months (they went skiing in the Alps in January) https://t.co/lNa90ejKpL pic.twitter.com/Ya22gRucOm — Qiyyah (@Qiyyah18) February 22, 2025

The Royal Family is experiencing a shortage of family members who are able to work at the moment, with many royals rapidly approaching or past retirement age and others simply estranged from the family due to ongoing dramas. Kate and William disappearing when the royals are in such dire straits really isn’t a great look, but what can you do?

ANOTHER holiday!



After a luxury ski holiday in January, lazy 'prince' William Windsor has flown off to enjoy a holiday on Mustique, an exclusive private island in the Caribbean.



It's all paid by the public via his huge salary – over £450,000 per week.



Shame! #CutRoyalPay pic.twitter.com/0RdNwLw0LV — Campaign to Abolish the Monarchy (@nomoremonarchs) February 17, 2025

Given how difficult 2024 was for the future king and queen, you could argue that they deserve a bit of time off to simply relax and soak up the sun now that the worst appears to be over. Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that Middleton would not be in any particular rush to return to royal duties. While we have seen her at a few events these past few months, there has certainly been a noticeable drop-off in the number of public sightings since Middleton’s cancer went into remission.

