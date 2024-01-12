The beloved HBO series is shaping up to have a great third season thanks to this incredible list of cast members

As far as anthology series’ go, The White Lotus might just be at the top of the pile when it comes to quality.

The HBO show, known for its gorgeous sets and centred around the eponymous chain of high-end resorts in exotic locations, has seen some incredible actors in its previous two seasons. From Aubrey Plaza to Michael Imperioli and, of course, the effervescent Jennifer Coolidge, the series never fails when it comes to casting.

Although each season so far has had different plot points, overall the show has done a great job of touching on things like class barriers, the intoxicating dangers of wealth, and the unhealthy relationship dynamics that form when there’s a massive disparity between incomes. The third season is likely to cover similar ground.

Filming is set to begin in Thailand in February 2024, but we still don’t know too much about the plot of the newest installment, other than where the action will take place. We do, however, know many of the big names that will be taking part in season 3 of The White Lotus, and boy have the casting directors delivered again.

Looking forward to seeing what series creator Mike White has in store for us, and want to know more about the cast he’s gathered for the newest installment of his black comedy drama? Here’s every actor confirmed for The White Lotus season 3 so far!

Carrie Coon

Photo via Max

Coon is the latest actor to be confirmed as a season 3 cast member, with HBO announcing her involvement on Jan. 10 2024. The Boston Strangler and The Gilded Age star has oodles of talent, and the announcement had The White Lotus fans jumping for joy. Given her performances in The Gilded Age, we’re sure she’s well prepared to take on the part of a wealthy guest at The White Lotus.

Leslie Bibb

Image via Apple TV

The Christine Everhart actress seems to be making a habit of playing characters in shows that tackle class divides, as she is also set to have a major part in the soon-to-be-released Palm Royale. Her resume speaks for itself, and she has lots of comedic experience that will undoubtedly come in handy in her role in The White Lotus season 3.

Jason Isaacs

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Internationally, Isaacs is probably best known for his turn as the slimy Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. The talented actor has some pretty impressive achievements in his career, which spans both the stage and screen, and has been in beloved, critically acclaimed productions like Black Hawk Down. We’re sure his gravitas will come in handy here, as will his cut-glass English accent, which just oozes wealth.

Parker Posey

Screengrab via YouTube

Indie queen Parker Posey (not the gross bigot who seems to have stolen her name) hasn’t just been in small, artsy productions as many people assume. One of her earliest roles was in Dazed and Confused, she was in Scream 3, and even had that most coveted marker of mainstream acceptance: a voiceover role in The Simpsons. The talented performer is sure to be captivating no matter what her role in season 3 of The White Lotus is.

Maethi Thapthimthong (Tayme Thapthimthong)

Image via C More Entertainment AB

The Thai heartthrob is very much under the radar at the moment, but that’s all set to change when season 3 of The White Lotus is released. He’s had some small roles in a few movies, including a TV miniseries about the famous Thai cave rescue that should have signalled just how stupid Elon Musk was to anybody with a brain.

Dom Hetrakul

Image via The One Enterprise

Hetrakul is a Thai-born actor and has made several films and shows in his native land. This would be his first major Western production, but he’s not exactly a newbie, so we’re certain he’ll put on a great show.

Natasha Rothwell

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The White Lotus season 1 fan favorite Natasha Rothwell is set to reprise her role as massage therapist Belinda. She was nominated for an Emmy when she last played the part, so it’s fair to expect another outstanding performance.

As the only actor whose character we currently know, we can speculate a little about what might happen to Belinda in this third season. A solid guess is that she’s been transferred to Thailand after her stint in Hawaii, where she met and was ultimately disappointed by Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya. Audiences will be hopeful that she’s finally received the promotions and respect she deserves, but given that this is The White Lotus universe, where talent takes a backseat to wealth, it’s unlikely.

Michelle Monaghan

Screenshot via Paramount Pictures

Monaghan’s most famous HBO role was in the critically acclaimed first season of True Detective, for which she was nominated for a boatload of awards, including a Golden Globe. We’re sure that the Mission: Impossible actress will keep up the quality in whatever role she’s taken on for season 3 of The White Lotus.

What other names have been rumoured to take part in The White Lotus season 3?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While all of the above have been confirmed by HBO, there are still some names flying about the internet that might very well be involved in season 3 of The White Lotus.

One of the most prominent is character actor Walton Goggins, who quite frankly seems perfect for a part in the black comedy drama. His work on Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and Vice Principals shows that he can take on a project that straddles humor and drama like The White Lotus.

Gossip monger and avowed Taylor Swift hater Deuxmoi released a list of supposed cast members that included a number of the confirmed faces, as well as Goggins, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Aimee Lou Wood. However, none of these others have been confirmed, and there were some spelling mistakes in the post, so who knows?

Harry Styles has confirmed he won’t be taking part in the show, which is a shame for his fans, but given his truly abysmal performance in Don’t Worry Darling is probably for the best.

Of course, we all want to see Jennifer Coolidge reprise her role as Tanya despite the heiress dying at the end of season 2 of The White Lotus. It hasn’t been confirmed that she won’t be involved, so let’s all pray for some flashback scenes (or even a silly identical twin plotline, which only someone like Coolidge could pull off).