‘Palm Royale’ release date, cast, and more

The much anticipated Apple TV Plus show is just months away from confirming whether it's a hit or a miss.

From Severance to Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus has been putting out some exceptional original content. And from the looks of the newest show from the tech company, Palm Royale, it seems like it will be continuing that trend.

The show, based on the book Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, is set in the late sixties and follows Maxine (Kirsten Wiig), a wannabe socialite who slides her way into the exclusive world of Palm Beach high society. Aside from its A-list leading lady, there are plenty of other big names set to turn this production into one of next year’s most anticipated shows.

Although there is no trailer or episode guide yet, we do have some information about the upcoming series. Read on to find out more about Palm Royale, including its release date, cast, and more!

When will Palm Royale be released?

Image via Apple TV

At the moment the first three episodes of Palm Royale are set to drop on March 20, an excellent tactic that allows viewers to binge a bit while also holding just enough back to keep them hooked. The next seven episodes of the 10-episode season will then be released on a weekly basis.

Episode lengths are yet to be confirmed, but based on other Apple TV shows, they could be anywhere from 22 minutes to an hour or more.

Who are the cast of Palm Royale?

Image via Apple TV

One of the most exciting things about Palm Royale is its star-studded cast list. In the title role is Kristen Wiig, who plays the wannabe socialite at the center of the story. She is supported by Laura Dern as Linda, Alison Janney as Evelyn, Leslie Bibb as Dinah, and Ricky Martin as Robert. Other names on the call sheet include Carol Burnett taking on a character called Norma, Josh Lucas as a hunky pilot named Douglas, and Cindy Crawford’s model-turned-actress daughter Kaia Gerber, who will be making a guest appearance as a manicurist named Mitzi, thus marking her most high profile on-screen role yet.

What else do we know about Palm Royale?

Image via Apple TV

At this point? Not much. Apple TV has been fairly tight-lipped about the plot, and we’ve only had a peek at the first-look images that came out recently.

If we look at the source material, we can get a little more clarity about the upcoming production. In Mr. & Mrs. American Pie we know that the character of Maxine has a breakdown at Thanksgiving after finding out her husband is going to leave her for his secretary (it is set in the sixties, after all). She is then sent to the middle of nowhere (sorry if you’re a native of Scottsdale, Arizona), where she hatches a plan to shift a few states over and become the queen of Florida high society. We also know that some interesting characters will pop up, including European royalty.

However, aside from that we’re in the dark. Let’s just hope March comes around quickly!