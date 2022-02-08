Mrs. American Pie, a new series featuring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern, is coming to Apple TV Plus.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, released in 2018, the story is set in Palm Springs and revolves around Wiig’s character Maxine Simmons trying to worm her way into the elite of Palm Beach.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?’ ‘How do you get a seat at the table?’ ‘What will you sacrifice to get there?’” a synopsis for the series reads.

“Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.”

The series was written and created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me), who will also serve as executive producer. Dern helped to develop the series and will executive produce along with Jayme Lemons, according to TVLine. rs. American Pie received a 10-episode order, tho is yet to have a release date.

This is Wiig’s second foray into a marquee Apple TV Plus series. She was previously signed on to a project called You Think It, I’ll Say It, but left due to a scheduling issue with Wonder Woman 1984. You Think It, I’ll Say It is based on a collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld, and also received a 10-episode order from Apple.

The two forthcoming shows are just an example of how Apple intends to produce original content and compete with pre-established streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

The Information recently reported that Apple “intends to significantly up its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week” and that it’s planning on spending upwards of $500 million on marketing.