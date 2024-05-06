‘Smiling Friends’ season 2 episode 2 release date, confirmed

While the cable channel is already known for its distinct NSFW adult animations like Rick and Morty, Adult Swim might have outdone even its own wacky brand with Smiling Friends.

Premiering last year, the animated series follows the misadventures of a group of workers at a company devoted to bringing joy to people’s lives. The premise and unique comedic tone of the show, co-created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, received critical and audience acclaim and ratcheted the anticipation around season two to fever pitch.

Fans thankfully got a taste of the sophomore installment on April Fool’s Day, when Adult Swim aired the first episode of Smiling Friends’ second season. So when are the remaining episodes arriving?

After an almost two-year wait between seasons, the first episode of Smiling Friends’ second season aired on April 1, 2024, as part of Adult Swim’s annual April Fool’s Day programming event. The episode, titled “Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4K” follows Pim and Allan (both voiced by Cusack) as they help a washed-up video game mascot convince his parent company to create a new game.

Episode two of Smiling Friends’ second season will air on Sunday, May 12 at midnight, with the episode available on Max the next day. The episode will air alongside its predecessor, kicking off what is expected to be a weekly episode rollout for the show’s second season. Episode two is titled “Mr President”, and is said to follow Pim and Charlie (voiced by Hadel) after they are enlisted to make the President of the United States smile.

So far, there are only two additional episodes of Smiling Friends with an official synopsis. Episode three is titled “A Allan Adventure”, and is expected to arrive on May 19, while the fourth episode of season, “Erm, the Boss Finds Love?”, two will air on May 26. It’s worth noting that all episodes of season one of Smiling Friends were released simultaneously, however, the show’s popularity since then has warranted a weekly release schedule.

In the lead-up to episode two, Adult Swim released a teaser for “Mr President”, in which Charlie and Pim are seen discussing politics before they are requested by the White House. Forthcoming episodes promise Allan finding paper clips for the office, and Mr. Boss (voiced by Marc M.) finding the love of his life.

