‘FBI’ season 6 episode 11 release date and time, confirmed

For six seasons, fans have been invested in the high-stakes, crime-fighting antics of FBI, the CBS procedural series created by Law & Order producer Dick Wolf.

While the Missy Peregrym-led show enjoyed a consistent run for five seasons, the most recent sixth season was delayed for five months due to the Hollywood strikes, finally returning for its current installment in February, 2024.

However, fans looking for a new weekly episode of appointment viewing might’ve been shocked on April 30, when CBS did not air the expected eleventh episode of season six. Here’s when that episode is finally expected to grace our screens.

The eleventh episode of FBI season six is expected to arrive on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8PM ET on CBS. It will end the week-long break that took place after episode 10, and is titled “No One Left Behind”. According to an official synopsis, the episode will follow the team as they are thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country.

“No One Left Behind” is also said to focus on Maggie Bell’s (Missy Peregrym) personal life as she juggles motherhood and her career. The sixth season of FBI will encompass just 13 episodes, which is seven less than the usual 20-episode orders. The abbreviated season comes as a result of the strikes, and means “No One Left Behind” will play a key role in setting up the finale.

Other storylines occurring throughout the season include Stuart Scola’s (played by John Boyd) attempts to balance fatherhood with life as an FBI agent, a kidnapping at the hands of the Russians, and Maggie’s IVF journey.

