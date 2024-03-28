Is Maggie leaving ‘FBI?’

Season 6 of CBS’ FBI is turning up the drama meter with multiple character deaths, personal tragedies, and big plans for the future. As one of the main characters, Missy Peregrym’s Maggie Bell is at the center of it all.

Recommended Videos

The sixth season of the popular procedural drama premiered on CBS on Feb. 13, 2024, and is expected to have a much shorter runtime than its predecessors after the Hollywood strikes impacted production back in the summer of 2023. With six of 13 episodes already broadcast, the characters’ destinies are beginning to take shape, and Maggie is perhaps one of the most affected by recent events.

What will happen to Maggie on FBI?

In an arc that mirrors Peregrym’s personal life, Maggie is considering becoming a mother in season 6 of FBI. The 41-year-old star of the show gave birth to her two children while filming FBI and inclusively had to be temporarily written off of the show on both occasions.

In season 2, FBI showrunner Rick Eid and the writers’ room decided to send Maggie off on an undercover mission, while two seasons later, she was unconscious for a while following an attack with the poisonous sarin gas. Maggie was back by the seventh episode of season 5 as she dealt with the anxiety of returning to work after a traumatic event and its effects on all her teammates, especially OA (Zeeko Zaki).

Fast-forward to season 6, and Maggie, settled again, is now considering beginning IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) procedures in order to become a mom. Her plans are both cut short and accelerated by an unexpected tragedy, which leaves her in charge of a young girl. That young girl was the daughter of Jessica Blake, an old co-worker of Maggie’s, played by an old co-worker of Peregrym’s, Charlotte Sullivan, with whom she worked on Rookie Blue for six seasons.

A seventh season of FBI has not been confirmed by CBS yet, but with Missy Peregrym unlikely to go anywhere again any time soon, will Maggie have to bite the proverbial bullet of motherhood much earlier than she anticipated? All answers will be revealed in the remaining episodes of FBI season 6, airing Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.