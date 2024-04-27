Will there be ‘Road To Kingdom’ season 2?

Road to Kingdom helped multiple underrated K-pop boy groups reach new levels of success when it first aired in 2020. It’s been years since the first season premiered and with more groups promoting than ever before, it’s about time for another season.

Before Road to Kingdom, Mnet, the broadcasting company behind shows like Produce 101, released a new reality show called Queendom in 2019. Queendom was different from recent Mnet shows in that it pit established girl groups and artists against each other in exciting live stages. It hearkened back to special stages from circa 2010 (a bygone era by K-pop standards) and gave fans some unique performances to enjoy. Road to Kingdom had a similar premise, but with a caveat; the show featured boy groups who had yet to win on a music show. These lesser-known groups would compete against each other and the winner would go on to compete in Kingdom, which would feature more established boy groups.

Premiering during the Covid-19 pandemic, Road to Kingdom gave K-pop fans, who were stuck at home, an escape from their woes. It also helped groups like ONF, whose performance of “The ‘We Must Love’” went platinum in my home, and The Boyz, who won the competition, gain new fans and exposure. Surely, Mnet’s not canceling this show?

Is there going to be a season 2 of Road to Kingdom?

Road to Kingdom will be returning, and soon. In a statement acquired via Soompi, Mnet confirmed plans to air a new season of the show later this year. Aside from a tentative date in late 2024, the show is still in the planning stages so there is no other information at this time.

The first season featured the groups ONF, The Boyz, Golden Child, MCND, Pentagon, VERIVERY, and TO1. We can’t wait to see who competes this year!

