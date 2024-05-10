Why are people mad about Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s new song?

From the unforgettable alliance between Nelly and Tim McGraw in the early 2000s to the chart-topping joint anthem between Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, epic collaborations between rappers and country music stars are undoubtedly appealing — with Post Malone and Morgan Wallen being the latest artists to team up.

Malone, of course, is a well-known artist in the rap genre while Wallen is certainly a rising superstar in the realm of country music. Together, the two have brought their respective genres to the table and collided to create “I Had Some Help” — a toe-tapping duet officially released at midnight. And with two musical artists as popular and influential as these two, then one would likely assume that it’s only a matter of time before the collab receives millions of downloads.

In the aftermath of the song’s release, however, a large collection of the music-loving masses are actually finding faults with the song, leading to a plethora of folks being mad about the collab’s finer details.

So, why are people mad about the song?

Despite the anthem already racking up a considerable amount of views on YouTube and plays on Spotify, many people are surprisingly mad about the song. That being said, there are actually a variety of reasons as to why — but one of the biggest is in regards to the song apparently sounding very different than a snippet that was released several months ago.

Over on Post Malone’s TikTok account, he recently posted a small portion of the song while singing on stage with Wallen — although many folks have insisted that the official release of the song doesn’t sound the same, and that Posty’s voice doesn’t sound as “raspy” and “fun” as it did in the OG version.

Alongside that specific issue with the song’s vocals, folks have additionally found faults with both Malone and Wallen themselves for different reasons. Wallen’s controversy certainly comes from his pattern of questionable actions and behaviors — which includes recently tossing a chair off the balcony of a bar. On that same note, Malone’s controversy has been building slowly over the years, with many people believing that he appropriated Black culture and utilized the rap community to his professional advantage, only to turn around and completely drop the genre to musically indulge with non-rap artists such as Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.

It’s unclear just how popular the song between the two artists will get as we draw closer to the summer months, but for now, the general consensus definitely hasn’t been great.

