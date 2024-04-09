Has Morgan Wallen made a statement about his chair-throwing rooftop incident?

A plethora of young singing stars in the country music genre are immensely popular, but there is arguably no country superstar bigger than Morgan Wallen right now. That enormous fame and popularity, however, hasn’t prevented the singer from landing in hot water with the law.

Over the last year, the 30-year-old songwriter has witnessed his career skyrocket and his fame only increase with each new toe-tapping anthem. But as colossal as the singer has become in the country music bubble, he’s also become widely infamous for several controversies and less-than-favorable moments in the public — including a recent incident with Wallen throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Broadway, Nashville.

After officially being arrested and charged with “three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct,” Wallen was eventually released from police custody — but folks continue to wonder if Wallen has addressed the situation, and if he’s made a public statement yet.

So, has Wallen made a statement about the incident?

Image via Morgan Wallen/Facebook

As per Vanity Fair, an official statement was released via email by Worrick Robinson, Wallen’s attorney, with Robinson acknowledging the incident at hand and stating that the country star was “cooperating fully with authorities” in the aftermath of the incident. Upon Wallen’s arrest being made public, it was revealed that he apparently threw the chair for “no good reason” according to sources, with several onlookers confirming that Wallen might have had too much to drink and was acting recklessly.

The chair-throwing incident didn’t result in any injuries or anybody getting hurt, although the tossed object did come close to Metro Nashville Police Department officers when it landed on the ground below — which eventually prompted his arrest.