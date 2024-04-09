Category:
Celebrities
Music

Has Morgan Wallen made a statement about his chair-throwing rooftop incident?

The country star is currently in the hot seat.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:17 am
Image via Morgan Wallen / Facebook

A plethora of young singing stars in the country music genre are immensely popular, but there is arguably no country superstar bigger than Morgan Wallen right now. That enormous fame and popularity, however, hasn’t prevented the singer from landing in hot water with the law.

Recommended Videos

Over the last year, the 30-year-old songwriter has witnessed his career skyrocket and his fame only increase with each new toe-tapping anthem. But as colossal as the singer has become in the country music bubble, he’s also become widely infamous for several controversies and less-than-favorable moments in the public — including a recent incident with Wallen throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Broadway, Nashville. 

After officially being arrested and charged with “three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct,” Wallen was eventually released from police custody — but folks continue to wonder if Wallen has addressed the situation, and if he’s made a public statement yet. 

So, has Wallen made a statement about the incident?

Image via Morgan Wallen/Facebook

As per Vanity Fair, an official statement was released via email by Worrick Robinson, Wallen’s attorney, with Robinson acknowledging the incident at hand and stating that the country star was “cooperating fully with authorities” in the aftermath of the incident. Upon Wallen’s arrest being made public, it was revealed that he apparently threw the chair for “no good reason” according to sources, with several onlookers confirming that Wallen might have had too much to drink and was acting recklessly.

The chair-throwing incident didn’t result in any injuries or anybody getting hurt, although the tossed object did come close to Metro Nashville Police Department officers when it landed on the ground below — which eventually prompted his arrest.

related content
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Zendaya in Challengers
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How long is Morgan Wallen in jail for?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
How long is Morgan Wallen in jail for?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Rob Schneider not in ‘Grown Ups 2?’
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Rob Schneider not in ‘Grown Ups 2?’
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband?
Rhea Ripley
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Zendaya in Challengers
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How long is Morgan Wallen in jail for?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
How long is Morgan Wallen in jail for?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Rob Schneider not in ‘Grown Ups 2?’
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Rob Schneider not in ‘Grown Ups 2?’
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband?
Rhea Ripley
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.