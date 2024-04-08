Category:
Celebrities
Music

Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?

The country star just started his One Night at a Time tour, but is in hot water with the law.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:35 am
Morgan Wallen
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI

Country artist Morgan Wallen should be headed into one of the best months of his career, but any positivity April kicked off with was quickly soured for the 30-year-old singer.

Recommended Videos

Wallen was headed into far more widespread fame than he’s experienced thus far in his career, as music fans everywhere awaited the release of his official collaboration with Post Malone and he headed off on a fresh tour. Malone teased their incoming song, titled “I Had Some Help,” on Instagram weeks ahead of the song’s expected release, but its impending drop was overshadowed in early April by a bit of bad news.

Was Morgan Wallen arrested?

Morgan Wallen
Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Wallen was just days into his 2024 One Night at a Time tour when, on the evening of April 7, he was arrested at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in Nashville. He wasn’t behind bars for long — the incident occurred at around 10:45pm and Wallen spent between midnight and 3:30am in police custody — but the next court date on the singer’s docket could complicate his upcoming tour appearances.

Wallen is slated to appear for his next court date on May 3, the same day he’s presently scheduled to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Unless something changes, its looking like Wallen will have no choice but to shift his tour dates around.

Why was Morgan Wallen arrested?

Wallen was enjoying an evening out when, according to witnesses, he hefted a chair over the side of Eric Church’s Chief’s six-story roof. The chair plummeted to the sidewalk below, where it thankfully avoided striking any passerby, but reportedly came within three feet of several Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

Those officers promptly made their way inside the bar and, after chatting with witnesses, determined that Wallen threw the chair. In a statement to Billboard, Wallen’s attorney — Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law — confirmed that Wallen was, in fact, arrested, and admitted full wrongdoing.

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Robinson wrote. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen posted $15,250 in bond to secure his release right around 3:30am on the morning of April 8. He’s freed up to continue his tour for the time being, but as those court dates inch in his fans may be forced to shift their schedules for the 30-year-old country singer.

related content
Read Article Who is former CNN anchor Don Lemon married to?
Don Lemon and Tim Malone are seen after getting married on April 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is former CNN anchor Don Lemon married to?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Does Prince Andrew sweat or is he obviously lying?
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Does Prince Andrew sweat or is he obviously lying?
David James David James Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Has King Charles really sold his royal family house to the Ukrainian President?
King Charles sells house to Ukrainian president
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Has King Charles really sold his royal family house to the Ukrainian President?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Lisa Left Eye Lopes
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Why has Greta Thunberg been arrested in the Netherlands?
Greta Thunberg arrested in Netherlands
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why has Greta Thunberg been arrested in the Netherlands?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is former CNN anchor Don Lemon married to?
Don Lemon and Tim Malone are seen after getting married on April 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is former CNN anchor Don Lemon married to?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Does Prince Andrew sweat or is he obviously lying?
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Does Prince Andrew sweat or is he obviously lying?
David James David James Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Has King Charles really sold his royal family house to the Ukrainian President?
King Charles sells house to Ukrainian president
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Has King Charles really sold his royal family house to the Ukrainian President?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Lisa Left Eye Lopes
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Why has Greta Thunberg been arrested in the Netherlands?
Greta Thunberg arrested in Netherlands
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why has Greta Thunberg been arrested in the Netherlands?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 6, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.