Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?

Country artist Morgan Wallen should be headed into one of the best months of his career, but any positivity April kicked off with was quickly soured for the 30-year-old singer.

Wallen was headed into far more widespread fame than he’s experienced thus far in his career, as music fans everywhere awaited the release of his official collaboration with Post Malone and he headed off on a fresh tour. Malone teased their incoming song, titled “I Had Some Help,” on Instagram weeks ahead of the song’s expected release, but its impending drop was overshadowed in early April by a bit of bad news.

Was Morgan Wallen arrested?

Wallen was just days into his 2024 One Night at a Time tour when, on the evening of April 7, he was arrested at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in Nashville. He wasn’t behind bars for long — the incident occurred at around 10:45pm and Wallen spent between midnight and 3:30am in police custody — but the next court date on the singer’s docket could complicate his upcoming tour appearances.

Wallen is slated to appear for his next court date on May 3, the same day he’s presently scheduled to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Unless something changes, its looking like Wallen will have no choice but to shift his tour dates around.

Why was Morgan Wallen arrested?

Wallen was enjoying an evening out when, according to witnesses, he hefted a chair over the side of Eric Church’s Chief’s six-story roof. The chair plummeted to the sidewalk below, where it thankfully avoided striking any passerby, but reportedly came within three feet of several Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

Those officers promptly made their way inside the bar and, after chatting with witnesses, determined that Wallen threw the chair. In a statement to Billboard, Wallen’s attorney — Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law — confirmed that Wallen was, in fact, arrested, and admitted full wrongdoing.

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Robinson wrote. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen posted $15,250 in bond to secure his release right around 3:30am on the morning of April 8. He’s freed up to continue his tour for the time being, but as those court dates inch in his fans may be forced to shift their schedules for the 30-year-old country singer.