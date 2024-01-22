What is Morgan Wallen’s new song’s release date?

It’s been right around a decade since Morgan Wallen got his start on season 6 of The Voice, and that decade has served the country star well.

Recommended Videos

Wallen went from being a relative unknown, when he first walked onto The Voice stage, to being an award-winning country singer within a few years. That first appearance on the singing reality competition was the foundation of Wallen’s success, rocketing him to nationwide recognition and setting the stage for the career he now enjoys.

In the years since he appeared on the popular program, Wallen’s career has flourished. He’s taken home numerous country music and even Billboard awards, and his albums have rocketed past his genre’s expectations to become record-breakers, one after another.

The 30-year-old’s incoming release, “I Guess,” is swiftly headed toward the same glimmering destiny. There’s hardly a song Wallen’s released over his decade-long career that hasn’t rocketed to widespread popularity, after all, and the country star’s 2024 release is all but guaranteed to follow in form.

When does Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Guess’ release?

We’re not entirely confirmed that Wallen’s latest song is, in fact, titled “I Guess,” but it seems a fair guess. That’s what Wallen wrote as the caption on the song’s Instagram debut, and the phrase is a vital one in the clip shared in mid-January. Wallen shared a snippet of the song in the straightforward post, providing just enough of a sneak peek to get fans instantly hooked.

It’s just a teaser, for now, but the released clip is harkening what will follow. The full song doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but it may see its live debut in just a few months. Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour is set to kick off in early April, and there’s a good chance the singer and songwriter aims to officially unveil the full track for a live audience during its run.

That’s if the track doesn’t officially drop in the lead-up to the tour. Wallen may choose to give the song its full release ahead of the tour, to give fans without tour tickets something to look forward to. If that’s the case, we should see a release even earlier in the spring.

Regardless of the precise timing, we’re likely only a few months out from the official release of “I Guess” — or whatever it’s called. Now that he’s released a teaser, Wallen’s fans are counting the moments until the song officially debuts, so here’s hoping the wait is as short as possible.